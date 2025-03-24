Titans' public courting of Cam Ward ahead of draft is actually great for Browns

This might be the weirdest draft cycle in a while for the Cleveland Browns. They're one of several high-pick teams in desperate need of a starting quarterback, and they're looking down the barrel of a quarterback class that basically has one sure-thing starter in it.

That player, Cam Ward, is also slated to go just one pick ahead of the Browns' No. 2 selection, straight to The Volunteer State. The Titans are just as hungry for a franchise QB to grace their locker room once again, and Ward seems like their best chance in a while to achieve that. Good for them.

Cleveland now has to figure out what to do at quarterback in the draft - if anything at all. They can also go for a player like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall instead, and take a quarterback to develop later in the draft. Yes, that's Jalen Milroe's music you're hearing.

Or, they can pick Shedeur Sanders at that spot and build around the signal caller with a few flaws to work out but a solid floor to reach.

Given the latest news about the Titans' courting efforts around Ward, it could feel like Cleveland is just further between a rock and a hard place in their quarterback search. But, you could definitely argue that this is a great thing for them. Clarity is being provided to the Browns' front office about their options with their top pick.

Browns clearly missing out on Ward

The Titans reportedly sent, well, many team members to Miami for Ward's pro day, per The Athletic's Zac Jackson. Per Jackson, the team sent their head coach, general manager, team president, and other staff members to meet with Ward and their "in-house TV and website production team." Seems like they're pretty set on taking him first overall.

In addition to Jackson's reporting, there was also a post from Titans writer and NFL insider Paul Kuharsky saying that the team took Ward out for a steak dinner.

Cleveland will have a chance to see Sanders at his pro day in Colorado in April, which is the first event he'll throw in all offseason leading up to the draft. Given how needy the Browns, New York Giants, and others still are for a long-term QB solution, this event is sure to be busy with NFL teams and their scouts.

Now, with the Browns' added clarity regarding Ward and their chances at landing him (they're at zero), they can officially pivot and focus on evaluating Sanders, and whether he's worth their top pick in the draft. He's completely capable of leading teams out of the doldrums back to glory - he only did it twice in his college career.

It's time to see if Cleveland thinks third time's the charm, and at all possible.

