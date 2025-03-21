Browns 2025 NFL Draft: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe Scouting Report

The Cleveland Browns are one of many quarterback-needy teams in the 2025 NFL Draft, which could cause the buzz surrounding Alabama's Jalen Milroe to keep growing. Milroe's tremendous Pro Day could reignite interest in him as a very high pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Milroe may be the greatest mystery in this draft. While his traits are so impressive that many could designate him as a player worthy of a first-round pick, his inability to put it all together in a college season could get some coaches fired.

Milroe is not going to be everyone's cup of tea, but quarterback-needy teams would be doing themselves a disservice by not at least checking in on him and his exceptional traits.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes

Height: 6-2

Weight: 225

Recruiting: 2021 4-star, No. 82 national, No. 13 QB, No. 14 TX

Positives

Elite athlete who ran a 4.4 40-yard dash, will instantly be one of the fastest quarterbacks in the league and a threat to challenge for 800 rushing yards in a single season.

Great playmaker outside of the pocket, can throw on the run and used his legs so effectively that he ran for 20 touchdowns last season.

Very strong arm that can help him make all the throws in the book, can rip the ball into tight windows when protected.

Solid deep accuracy, able to put the ball where it needs to go on go balls down the sideline.

Milroe's potential is through the roof. As a runner, Milroe is going to be a weapon the second he steps on an NFL field. With running back size, wide receiver speed, and an aggressive mindset, Milroe adds a whole new dimension to whichever offense he ends up finding himself in.

As a passer, Milroe has a very strong arm capable of pulling off incredibly complex professional throws. His best trait as a passer may be his deep ball accuracy, which could help further his reputation as a big-play merchant in a vertical offense.

Negatives

Accuracy comes and goes both inside and outside of the pocket, can play so frenetically that he consistently misses open receivers.

Tries too hard to make a big play every now and again, can be forced into some wretched throws from time to time.

Poor pocket presence, will often bail out of a clean pocket and create extra trouble for himself.

Got worse in his junior season, had just five passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions against SEC competition.

You know that pitching prospect that can throw 100 miles per hour but can't throw a strike in a clutch situation? That's Milroe. His accuracy is enough of a flaw to prevent him from being picked in the first round, as he regressed under Kalen DeBoer and looked subpar against SEC opponents.

Milroe would be overwhelmed by navigating an NFL pocket as a rookie, which could limit his appeal to prospective teams. He'll also need to go to a creative offensive coach who can maximize his physical tools, which could further put a cap on his upside.

Jalen Milroe NFL Player Comparison: Justin Fields

Like Fields, Milroe is an athlete that coaches dream of, and he has a rocket launcher for an arm, but he isn't always on time from the pocket when he needs to be.

Jalen Milroe 2025 NFL Draft Grade: Late 2nd Round

It will be a tough sell for some coaches to teach this quarterback prospect how to...play quarterback at a refined clip. However, if he clicks, Milroe could end up being the best quarterback in this class.