AFC North power rankings: Browns facing a woeful remaining schedule
Getting to the postseason was a pipe dream for the Cleveland Browns after Deshaun Watson went down with a season ending Achilles injury in Week 7. Then it felt possible after the Browns somehow defeated the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.
Finally, it all came crashing back down after a Week 9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, where Jameis Winston looked like the Winston of old instead of a quarterback that could potentially lead the team to another surprise postseason appearance.
Read more: Browns regressing in 2024 is not as surprising as it seems
This was to be expected. After all, the Browns' offensive line has been injury riddled and getting older while its run game has been nonexistent. In addition, only its defensive line has really stepped up on defense for Cleveland while the team's secondary has had one too many mental mistakes on the field that have opened the door wide open for teams to wallop them.
But, it's slightly more painful when considering just how strong the rest of the Browns schedule is for the rest of the season - almost hilariously strong. They play the New Orleans Saints next, possibly their one sure fire win of the season if they play like an average team, but the rest of their schedule includes two games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, one against the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, and one against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. Again, hilariously bad schedule.
But, we're looking at the present, and in this moment, Cleveland is at the very bottom of the AFC North. How does the rest of the division shake out?
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2, four game win streak)
The Steelers did something unconventional this season - they benched their completely fine quarterback in Justin Fields in place of veteran signal caller Russell Wilson once he was healthy enough to return to action. Fields was fine with that benching, feeling he hadn't done anything special to warrant favor from head coach Mike Tomlin or anyone else on the team, for that matter.
That benching has led to four straight wins for the Steelers, including an impressive win over the white hot Washington Commanders in Week 10. Newly acquired wide receiver Mike Williams had a touchdown and 32 receiving yards, and Wilson had three touchdown passes on the day. The Steelers just seem tough to beat given their plethora of weapons right now on both ends of the field.
2. Baltimore Ravens (7-3, two game win streak)
Baltimore has been in a back and forth thing with Pittsburgh all season, with the Ravens feeling like a safer bet to win the division and with the Steelers just creeping into the conversation one win at a time. But, you can never count out a team led by Lamar Jackson, especially after the team just narrowly beat out the Bengals in a must-win divisional contest.
Despite four touchdowns from each quarterback in that game, it was a last second stop from a poor Ravens defense on a two point conversion try that was the difference between the Ravens being 6-4 and 7-3. Cincinnati continues to be on the bad end of so many momentum swings, this time falling victim to Baltimore's ability to make a play when necessary. But, the Ravens defense is still a huge problem.
3. Cincinnati Bengals (4-6, one game losing streak)
The Bengals have become the new Los Angeles Angels of the NFL. Specifically, teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase continue to wow anyone who watches their games while the rest of the team just sits around and waits for that duo to wow them, too. That's not a winning formula.
Cincinnati is now on the outside looking in to the postseason. They've allowed 2,300 passing yards on the season in addition to 17 touchdowns and 1,273 rushing yards. So no, Burrow's heroics or Chase's absurd catches cannot make up for that much incompetence on defense, especially when in a back and forth game against a team like the Ravens who have more to work with on offense.
4. Cleveland Browns (2-7, one game losing streak)
The Browns desperately needed a bye week after their Week 9 loss to the Chargers. With three turnovers from Winston and once again virtually no run game, the offense was lost. Couple that with some horrendous defense in the secondary courtesy Juan Thornhill and Denzel Ward and the Browns stood no chance to the Chargers, who have quietly been rolling this season.
Can Cleveland still, somehow, make the postseason? It's doubtful - and probably why general manager Andrew Berry took such a morose tone when speaking about the team during the bye and discussing their future instead of what's happening in the present. But, looking ahead, it seems the Browns are destined for a top pick in the 2025 draft, and that's at least something fun to look forward to as a fan grasping for straws.