AFC North Power Rankings: Browns' win over Steelers in Week 12 changes nothing
By Ryan Heckman
Week 12 proved, once again, that anything can happen in the AFC North. With the Cleveland Browns kicking off the week by defeating the first place Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football, they now have the best divisional winning percentage amongst all four teams at the moment.
They don't call it the toughest division in football without reason, and the Browns showed that, despite being amidst a lost season, they can still hang with these division foes.
It was a signature performance from quarterback Jameis Winston in the snow, as fans were able to escape the misery of what's been this season for just one night.
Although Cleveland is coming off a big win, the postseason is still a pipe dream at this point. It was, indeed, a significant win. However, the victory doesn't change a whole lot in the grand scheme of things. If we were to fast forward four or five weeks from now and somehow the Browns have ripped off as many wins in a row, then maybe we're having a different conversation.
But for now, not a whole lot is going to change in our latest power rankings, as far as the Browns are concerned.
The Browns are still dead last in the AFC North
4. Cleveland Browns (3-8)
The record looks way worse than what these Browns showed on Thursday night. The game, itself, was an absolute blast. It was one of the better AFC North games we have seen in recent memory, with plenty of notable moments.
The fact Cleveland was able to pull out the win, in the end, was a much-needed boost for this fan base. And, depending on how things go in Week 13, we could truly see the Browns climb out of last on these rankings.
3. Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)
The Bengals remain underachievers. Coming out of their bye week, it's do or die for Cincy as they take on the Steelers in Week 13. Should the Bengals drop to 4-8, you can all but mathematically eliminate them from the postseason.
Translation: if the Bengals lose to the Steelers in Week 13, they're done.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3)
This is a "What have you done for me lately?" league, as they say, and this last week, the Steelers did of course lose to Cleveland. Meanwhile, the Ravens brought home a convincing win on the road against the L.A. Chargers.
Pittsburgh will look to turn things around while simultaneously trying to end the Bengals' season this weekend. It's a big game for both teams, as the Steelers don't want to drop to 1-2 in the division while also dropping their second game in a row.
1. Baltimore Ravens (8-4)
Finally, the Ravens take no. 1 as they are riding the league's top offense. It's been hard for teams to stop Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, just as this team proved on Monday night. Although the Ravens lost to Pittsburgh in their prior matchup, Week 12 changed things just enough to solidify them at the top of the list.