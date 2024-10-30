AFC North Power Rankings Week 8: Shakeup at the top with Browns toppling Ravens
The AFC North continues to refuse to have a normal one, as teams expected to plow over its opponents in Week 8 ended up struggling while teams going through immense shakeups throughout its ranks actually pulled out victories. The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals fall into the former category, while the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns land in the latter category.
Both the Steelers and Browns saw a change at quarterback in recent weeks - the Browns with Jameis Winston and the Steelers with Russell Wilson sliding in to start over Justin Fields. Both changes have worked out tremendously for the two teams so far - a bigger sample size is needed to see if it'll last. But so far, so good for both teams looking to make noise against their divisional rivals.
Read more: Browns cannot repeat history and give up on winning QB for Deshaun Watson
Week 8 saw a changing of the guard at the top of the AFC North, with the Ravens slipping up against the Browns and with the Steelers absolutely dominating two New York teams in back to back weeks that culiminated in a big Monday Night Football win for Pittsburgh in Week 8. The Bengals struggled against a shoddy Philadelphia Eagles defense, adding them to the list of struggling potential powerhouses in the division.
4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-5)
The Bengals are last on the power rankings list this week because they've yet to show how they plan on carrying over any success the team has found in recent weeks into consistent wins. Joe Burrow cannot carry the team on his back, nor can Ja'Marr Chase score for both units. The defense has to step up eventually, and so far, its shown it can't make stops in big moments. That led to the team's downfall against the Eagles in a back and forth scoring affair in Week 8, except Philadelphia managed to stop Cincinnati at some point. Allowing more points than you're scoring per game won't cut it.
3. Baltimore Ravens (5-3)
Yes, the record speaks for itself - the loss to the Browns shouldn't be of concern for the Ravens moving forward. But, the fact that Baltimore's defense not only allowed Cleveland to score three touchdowns with a brand new quarterback and play caller in tow, but allowed for Winston to escape about three separate near-picks thrown, is a problem.
Baltimore just never locked in on its secondary, allowing all of Cleveland's receivers to go for over 75 receiving yards. In addition, the offense from Baltimore suffered as a result of Cleveland's pass rush leading to so many pressures - Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith led the league and team with nine total in Week 8. If the Ravens are trying again to get to the Super Bowl, they'll need to survive a lot better than they did in Week 8 against a top defense like the Browns' defense.
2. Cleveland Browns (2-6)
Look at them! Who would've thought? Not me!
The Browns finally looked every bit of a postseason caliber team in Week 8. A steady diet of passing throughout the receiving unit, an actual use of David Njoku and his athleticism as a tight end, the slow byt steady resurgence of Nick Chubb, and the high octane defense run by Garrett and Denzel Ward gave fans a taste of what could've been for this entire season - had the team not been forcing Deshaun Watson as QB1.
Everyone seemed empowered and motivated in Week 8 - and that might be because the team feels a bit over their skiis about its chances at making the postseason. Whatever works for motivation, though, should be utilized. 2-6 is tough to overcome, but finding a groove now while other teams - like the Bengals - continue to stutter step through the season is a great sign.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2)
Russell Wilson must have a vendetta against New York teams. Or, those teams are simply incapable of beating anyone. That said, the Steelers are legitimate. Their receiving corp has been solid all season long while its defense is only allowing about 14 points per game from their opponents. Najee Harris has been an excellent backfield threat for the team this year, and T.J. Watt continues to be one of the best linebackers in the league.
The Steelers have simply taken care of business against the teams they should be. Looking ahead, Pittsburgh has to face off with the Washington Commanders, Ravens, Bengals, and Browns in a very tight AFC North-heavy schedule. If they can win most or all of those games, the Steelers look poised to win a chaotic AFC North divisional title.