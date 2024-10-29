Grading the Browns offense after stunning upset of juggernaut Ravens in Week 8
By Britt Gerken
The Cleveland Browns were able to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in a stunning upset. The Browns easily had their best offensive output of the season, as predicted before the game, and looked like a completely different team.
In this article, we'll take a look at the passing game, running game, offensive line play, and overall efficiency and stats.
Passing Game
The Browns have not had a passing attack as good as this week since last year with Joe Flacco. Jameis Winston had an amazing game in his first start, throwing for 334 yards and three touchdowns while completing nearly 68% of his passing attempts.
The play calling was well executed. You could tell the Browns wanted to make a concerted effort to push the ball down the field. As has been the case most of the season, receivers were running wide open on several occasions. The biggest difference was Winston was willing and able to make throws that Watson couldn't
Winston definitely had some turnover worthy throws, but the Browns will gladly live with the results, for better or worse. A huge part of Winston's success came while the Browns were trailing in the game, which is a welcomed sight for Browns fans.
Final Grade: A+
Running Game
You could see the improvement this week from Nick Chubb. He seemed more comfortable running and his visino is returning. He was able to make more of his signature moves and cutbacks this week, making fans more optimistic for the rest of the season. He finished the game with 16 carries for 52 yards.
Chubb and D'Onta Foreman were able to work well together and get nearly 80 yards rushing on the day. They did a good job at times of turning nothing into something. Hopefully they can build on this and be more effective next week.
Final Grade: C+
Offensive Line
The Browns' offensive line had their best game against the Ravens. They only gave up two sacks, with one of them being a sack and fumble forced by standout Kyle Hamilton. Even though the turnover led to points for the Ravens, the Browns were able to overcome this mistake and still win.
Overall though, Winston had plenty of time to throw. The line gave Winston the most time to throw in the entire NFL yesterday. When the Ravens did blitz, Winston was able to recognize it and throw it to the hot route, helping avoid sacks and pressures.
The Browns also benefited from the return of All-Pro guard Wyatt Teller. He looked almost back to his old self and played well, minus his three penalties. Dawand Jones also performed great, especially when considering that this was his first game at left tackle as a professional.
Overall Grade: A
Overall Grade
The Browns were able to combine for over 400 yards offensively. Another positive stat was that they were able to convert on 8 out of 15 third down chances. This week the Browns were able to stay in front of the chains, making the yardage much easier to get as opposed to previous weeks.
Another positive was that the Browns did not have one illegal formation in the contest on Sunday. The offense accounted for four out of the team's seven penalties, but only 25 out of the 74 penalty yards. Moving forward, it would be nice to not have three different false start penalties in a game, as those are often times drive killers.
Moving forward, the Browns seem to have a fully functioning, competent NFL offense. While they may not experience the same type of success week in and week out, the Browns seem to at least be entertaining again.
Final Grade: A