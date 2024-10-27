3 bold predictions for the Browns against the Ravens
By Britt Gerken
The Cleveland Browns have had an interesting week to say the least. Kevin Stefanski gave up play calling duties to Ken Dorsey. Several players have voiced their displeasure with some fans cheering at the injury Deshuan Watson suffered.
On the football field this week, things don't get any easier. The Browns are playing the perennial powerhouse Baltimore Ravens this week. The Ravens have only two losses on the year, the first two games of the season. Since then, they have seemed unstoppable.
Here are three bold predictions for this week's game against the rival Ravens.
Dawand Jones will start at left tackle.... and do great
The Browns are experiencing even more injuries. Jedrick Wills Jr. has been ruled out of the game with an injured knee. This is yet another week where the Browns trot out a different starting offensive line unit. The lack of consistency has been a contributing factor for their lackluster play this season.
Dawand Jones has typically played right tackle, even at college. Jones has spent time this week getting ready to play left tackle. He has even gone as far as watching other tackles such as Tristan Wirfs that have made the transition from right tackle to left tackle.
The Browns need Jones to capitalize on this opportunity and to play well. This is his first chance to show the Browns that he can be the long term starter at left tackle, making it an even better bargain for the team being able to draft him in the fourth round in 2023.
Jameis Winston will lead the offense to their best day of the season
Jameis Winston is finally the stating quarterback for the Browns. Several people were calling for this move to be made earlier in the season, but we are finally here.
Winston has been in several NFL offensive systems. Because of this he should be able to mesh with Stefanski and Dorsey, allowing them to come up with a game plan to allow him to be aggressive. There is a chance that we see a little bit of the magic that Joe Flacco had last season.
With Marlon Humphrey out this week, Winston should be able to take advantage of the secondary. David Njoku, Jerry Jeudy, and Cedric Tillman could all have big games.
Derrick Henry will have less than 100 yards rushing
Derrick Henry has gotten off to a tremendous start this season. He already has 873 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns on the year.
However, the Browns defense has been playing better as of late. Last week both starting linebackers graded out very well, with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah having the best run defense grade in the NFL acocrding to PFF. The defensive line will need to step up, but with Myles Garrett on the field anything is possible.