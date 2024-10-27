Is Wyatt Teller playing today? Final injury report for Browns vs. Ravens
Finally, some good news for the Cleveland Browns: All-Pro guard Wyatt Teller was able to practice this week and is listed as questionable ahead of the team's Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens. However, since Teller was activated, it seems he's set to suit up against the Ravens' defensive line and to block for Nick Chubb and Jameis Winston.
Teller injured his knee in Week 3 against the New York Giants, and has been ramping back up to play since then. The Browns offensive line has been suffering with a lack of consistent play either at guard or tackle, which will be huge for the team's success as it works to get used to a new signal caller under center, as well.
Other notable O-line injuries include Jedrick Wills out for Week 8. In Wills' place, Dawand Jones will be playing at tackle. Wills has not been great to start the season, so getting a new look at tackle might be the best move for a team not exactly making it obvious it's trying to lose out. Look to Jones and Teller to potentially be rusty to open the contest. Hopefully, they don't both deal with penalties that have continued to hold this offense back in red zone situations all season long.
The final injury report after Friday's practice ahead of Week 8 was fairly shortened, but still featured some significant faces on offense sitting out. Here's the full list courtesy of the team's website prior to the teams' announcement of inactives for the game.
Player + Injury
Status for Week 8
S Grant Delpit (Wrist)
Unspecified
RB Jerome Ford (Hamstring)
Out
S Ronnie Hickman Jr. (Ankle)
Out
LB Jordan Hicks (Elbow, triceps)
Out
G Wyatt Teller (Knee)
Questionable
T Jedrick Wills (Knee)
Out
Here's the updated inactives list ahead of Week 8 against the Ravens. One addition to the list is Quinton Jefferson, who had missed one practice ahead of Week 8 for personal reasons but will be out for this contest.
Will Dorian Thompson-Robinson be backup to Jameis Winston in Week 8?
After getting some testing done on his hand and finger, it looks like Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be set to back up Winston in Week 8 over newly signed Bailey Zappe. Thompson-Robinson was hurt in the teams' Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals after coming in for an injured Deshaun Watson. Thompson-Robinson looked great on his legs but terrible with his arm, but apparently, he didn't even know he'd be backing Watson up until one day before the game.
With some more reps at backup behind Winston, Thompson-Robinson will be a lot more prepared to take over a game than he was in Week 7. But, look to Winston to grab the starting job and not let go barring any injuries forcing him to, as he has sung his own praises as a starting-caliber quarterback in the league the entire week leading up to the Ravens game.