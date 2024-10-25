Latest Browns injury report ahead of Week 8 reveals big workload for Nick Chubb
The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, and the team will also be playing its second home game in a row. While fans were disappointed in more ways than one during the team's Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, there's still plenty to look forward to watching in Week 8 as the Browns can either play spoiler or just offer up a brand new offense for those in the stands to get a read on.
Between a change at QB1 and a change at play caller ahead of the Ravens contest, there'll be a lot different with Cleveland after its 1-6 start. Whether that change will actually make an impact on winning remains to be seen, although with Nick Chubb also consistently back in the fold for the team, it should be looking a lot more versatile in Week 8 and beyond.
That said, injuries are still an issue for the Browns. To start the season, it was the offensive line that desperately needed health. Now, it looks like the team's running back room is suffering from some wear and tear that it took on in relief of Chubb at the start of the year. Jerome Ford is the biggest name to take a hit from that room, as he was out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Week 8 with a hamstring injury.
Chubb will likely be seeing a lot more carries in Week 8 as he's ramped back up to action and as he's without the team's best second string running back in Ford. Chubb had one touchdown in his emotional return last week, but only 22 yards and 11 carries. That's a far cry from his typical production, but the Browns coaching staff is being smart about his knee injury recovery.
Other Browns players that didn't practice on Thursday include Ronnie Hickman, Jordan Hicks, and Jedrick Wills. After missing Wednesday's practice, Quinton Jefferson was back in action with the defense. And, after sitting out to nurse an ailing knee injury, Ethan Pocic was also out on the field and practicing with his new signal caller under center in Winston.
Ravens injury report shows holes on defense ahead of Week 8
On the flip side of this contest, the Ravens' injury report showed a similar amount of sit outs from players - four total. Most notable amongst those players was Marlon Humphrey, a corner for Baltimore who makes up a major piece of a potent Ravens defense this season. If Humphrey is out for the game, it could help Winston to get into a rhythm with whomever Humphrey was going to be assigned to for coverage - possibly Jerry Jeudy or Elijah Moore.
Another ongoing injury issue for the Ravens has been with one of its receivers, Zay Flowers. Flowers was a favorite of Lamar Jackson's to target downfield all season, tallying 412 receiving yards already this season. But, after an injury in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Flowers has been sidelined as he nurses his ankle back to health. It remains to be seen if he'll be ready to go against Cleveland's defense in Week 8 - which would be a big favor to a struggling Browns secondary.