Amari Cooper's instant reaction to Bills trade is heartbreaking to Browns fans
Amari Cooper is not a very outspoken wide receiver. That is rare in the NFL, especially given that Cooper probably had a lot to say about being a part of a 1-5 Cleveland Browns team to start the 2024-25 season.
But, Cooper shared his thoughts on being sent to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 3rd round pick in 2025 and a 7th rounder in 2026 with NFL insider Josina Anderson after the transaction was made public.
This part of the quote provided to Anderson should stick out to Browns fans.
"As far as playing with Josh (Allen) I’ve always been fan of his game. I’m sure to see it up close and personal and play alongside him, I’m sure it’s going to be great.”"- Amari Cooper to Josina Anderson
Complimenting your new QB1 makes sense, as Allen has been a perennial MVP candidate for the last several seasons and has gotten close to the Super Bowl in each of those seasons with weapons like Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Now, Cooper will be playing with Allen as the team's new WR1 and can act as a mentor to its younger receiver Keon Coleman.
Cooper must be excited to also not be playing for QB Deshaun Watson anymore, or to be playing for the league's statistically worst offense this season so far. Watson's accuracy has been a hinderance on not just Cooper, but the entire receiving corp this season. This statistic pulled by Graham Barfield of Fantasy Points paints a perfect picture of why Buffalo was likely content to part ways with a 3rd rounder for Cooper, and why Cooper is likely content to part ways with Cleveland.
Going from one of the least accurate passers at the line of scrimmage to one of the best is sure to do wonders for Cooper's currently poor receiving stats this season. His nine drops - a league high - are inexcusable, but when you are unable to form consistent chemistry with your quarterback nor are you able to trust them to throw you an accurate pass, it becomes harder and harder to remain engaged. Then, add in a 1-5 record to start the season, and you have no reason to play hard in that system.
Allen is going to bring out the best in Cooper for the rest of this season, and vice versa. Cooper is clearly excited about that prospect, and excited to play with an elite playmaker in Allen. But, Browns fans will have every reason to be upset that they were unable to relive Cooper's 2023 season with this current system.