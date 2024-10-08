The Browns shifted its offense around Deshaun Watson - and he hasn't delivered.
By Mac Blank
Another week has gone by and another awful performance for the Browns offense. Only 13 points and 212 total yards for Cleveland as they were blown out by Washington 34-13. While the unit struggled as a whole, once again quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled heavily, completing a mere 53% of his passes for 125 yards and a touchdown that came well after the game was over. Make no mistake, you can't fault the Browns this season for lack of trying. They tried to make Watson as comfortable as possible.
In the Browns' defense, when you think you have your guy at quarterback, you have to give him the best situation you can. From a roster standpoint, they did. They added another weapon at wide receiver with Jerry Jeudy, bolstered the running back room with D'Onta Foreman, and added youthful depth in the draft with guard Zak Zinter and wide receiver Jamari Thrash.
The Browns also made systematic changes to the coaching staff and playbook. In the offseason, they fired longtime offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and brought in former Bills OC Ken Dorsey. They thought it was best to give Watson a play-caller who had more experience and success with mobile quarterbacks, as Dorsey spent years with one of the best dynamic quarterbacks in the game in Josh Allen. With that change came a brand new offense, as the system we saw Stefanski have success with the past few years was cast aside for concepts and formations Watson preferred.
One of the changes with this new offense was fewer formations under center and more in the shotgun. This season the offense has operated out of shotgun 65.2% of the time, which is 2 percentage points higher than what the offense did last year. Operating more out of shotgun means quarterbacks on average will take deeper drops, which then leads to the passer holding onto the ball longer. Running more shotgun formations isn't the sole reason Deshaun is the most sacked QB in the league, but it certainly slows down a play's development on average.
Another big change to this offense was to implement more pass plays instead of basing the offense around running the ball and play action. Taking out quarterback scrambles, the Browns are throwing the ball 62.3% of plays which is up from 55.8% last year. That number shouldn't be that surprising though as they are 7th in the league in pass attempts. What should alarm you is that the net yardage per pass attempt gained is 3.5 yards, the worst in the league. Compare that to the 4.2 yards per carry the team is picking up on true rushing attempts.
One would think that, with the adjustments to the coaching staff and the playbook, Watson would have put up better numbers. Not only is Watson playing worse than he was last year, his stats are at the bottom of the league. After five games Watson is bottom five of the league among starting quarterbacks in expected points averaged, quarterback rating, passer rating, completion percentage, and yards per completion. He is the only QB this season to have a single-digit quarterback rating in two games this season, as he posted an 8.3 QBR on Sunday and an 8.5 QBR in the home opener week 1.
What makes this even more frustrating is that not only is this new offense failing, the old offense worked. Through five weeks, the Browns have yet to score more than 18 points in a game. Last year, the Browns offense hit that mark 13 times, hitting it in every game Watson played in. Other QBs have operated a Stefanski offense to more than 18 points in a game as well. Guys like Joe Flacco, PJ Walker, Jacoby Brissett, and of course, Baker Mayfield. All backup QBs at one point were able to to score points with Stefanski's scheme.
There are other issues on offense. The offensive line is banged up and underperforming, receivers are dropping passes, and the offense as a whole are committing mind-boggling penalties. But, it's hard to not put Watson's issues at the top of the list. The front office is constantly working around his contract, he played a part in the playbook changing, and he plays the most important position on the field. The team even decided not to resign fan-favorite backup Joe Flacco despite him winning Comeback Player of the Year and leading the Browns to the playoffs last year.
They did this as they didn't want Watson looking over his shoulder. Ironically enough, after five weeks both fans and the media are calling for Watson to be benched for his new backup QB Jameis Winston.