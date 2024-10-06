Deshaun Watson makes great Jameis Winston argument against awful Commanders D
By Mike Luciano
Just when it looked like the sky couldn't cave in any further on the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson, their expensive signal-caller looked as lost as ever. Considering the quality of the opponent on display, the Browns' offense being this inept was bordering on shocking.
While Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders have one of the most explosive passing games in the league, their defense ranks near the bottom in many major statistical categories. With Daniels completing just eight of his first 17 passes and tossing an interception, the secondary managed to hold up well before the dam broke at the end of the first half.
Watson failed to provide a counterpunch. The Browns scored just three points in the first half, all while Watson himself completed just 8-18 passes for 67 yards. Watson looked completely confused against a defense that had been torn to shreds by quarterbacks like Daniel Jones.
Benching Watson seems like an impossible ordeal due to how much money he is owed in the immediate future. However, if Stefanski wants to give this team a shot at staying alive in a very competitive division, he needs to consider at least giving Winston a look after Watson stunk it up against Cleveland.
Browns must consider Deshaun Watson benching after nightmare vs. Commanders
Watson is by no means blameless. Watson had a five-yard scamper early in this game, and his lone carry made him the leading rusher on the team. This collection of backs is not only worse than the injured Nick Chubb by leaps and bounds, but they are barely starting-caliber in the pros.
Watson may be dealing with a poor, injured offensive line, but the throws he is missing and the decisions he is making go beyond standard bad offensive line play. It may be time for Stefanski to accept the player we saw in Houston is never going to come back.
While the Browns may not be able to get out of his contract, doesn't Stefanski owe it to the veterans in the locker room to at least consider a change at the most important position? Without it, this team is going to be condemned to a few more weeks of unwatchable slop on offense.
If the Browns are getting smacked against the worst defense in the league, when are they going to get right? With Watson at the helm, it seems like happy days will be hard to come by.