HC Kevin Stefanski on Week 5 loss: "We're not changing quarterbacks"
125 passing yards, one garbage time touchdown, and multiple sacks later, Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said the words no Browns fans wanted to hear after the team's 34-13 loss to the Washington Commanders.
"We're not changing quarterbacks."
Stefanski deflected blame off of his players several times throughout his postgame availability, repeating that the loss was on him for being outcoached and expressing that the offense had to be coached better. There were a few questionable plays on offense from Cleveland that make this statement understandable - one early in the first quarter and a 4th and goal disaster later in the game.
That doesn't excuse some really poor decision making from Watson, though. He didn't have any picks, but he kept holding onto the ball for so much longer than necessary in clean pockets in the first half. On top of that, he looks almost immobile out of the pocket, seemingly running like he's got weights on his ankles. If Cleveland stands any chance behind such an injured, wishy-washy O-line, they need a mobile quarterback. And mobile, Watson is not.
Watson's comments to media after loss
In Watson's postgame availability, he said the Browns were "shooting themselves in the foot" by not "taking what the defense gives us." Watson was referring to the two turnovers generated by Cleveland's defense that weren't capitalized on by the offense.
When asked by Watson about the play calling duties and whether OC Ken Dorsey should be calling plays for the team instead of Stefanski, Watson gave a fairly straightforward answer.
"That's a Kevin question."
Would changing QBs make a difference?
Backup veteran QB Jameis Winston came in late in the contest just to close things up on what was already a blowout Week 5 loss. He was sacked in his short time out there, just as Watson was over and over again. You wonder if Winston would have struggled just as much as Watson had he started in his place, given how bad the O-line was at protecting Cleveland's runners and Watson.
Winston is a legitimate option for Cleveland if they bench Watson - and they should do so. The team is delaying the inevitable by continuing to run Watson out at QB1. He provides nothing positive to the team at the moment - between his lack of passing, lack of mobility, and lack of confidence in his receivers, you might as well try someone new. Especially when Watson is statistically the worst QB in the entire NFL.