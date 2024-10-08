Analyst reveals why Amari Cooper might really want out of Cleveland
By Ryan Heckman
Amidst a difficult season for many reasons, the Cleveland Browns also find themselves in headlines recently due to the fact that star wide receiver Amari Cooper is likely to be on his way out in the coming days.
Along with Davante Adams, Cooper could be one of multiple top wideouts to change teams before this year's trade deadline.
While it's only a matter of time before Cooper gets dealt, and for plenty of sensible reasons, there's another underlying reason why the man himself could want out.
We know quarterback Deshaun Watson has been bad, but one analyst put out a dooming set of data based on his targeting Cooper through five weeks.
And, it's even worse than you could imagine.
So, about half of Cooper's targets have been essentially uncatchable. This is quite unacceptable, especially coming from the standpoi
Deshaun Watson has been terrible, and Amari Cooper deserves a winning environment
With the above numbers in mind, that really sums up how bad Watson has been this year. There are many other stats, facts and blurbs which prove Watson has been arguably the worst quarterback in football thus far, but that one speaks volumes when it comes to the Cooper situation.
Watson has been so bad that he's actually performing worse than any Browns quarterback of the last 24 years, believe it or not. We recently discussed this fact, and the brutal numbers do, indeed, back it up.
More Browns news:
At this stage in his career, Cooper will obviously want to go somewhere he can flourish; somewhere he can win and compete for a Super Bowl.
There are no shortage of options for Cooper to land before the trade deadline. Of course, one of the most mentioned landing spots is with the Kansas City Chiefs, who are still undefeated even though they're now down their top two wide receivers in Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown.
Going to a destination like that of Kansas City could prove to be the best move of Cooper's career, obviously catching passes from one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game. Could you imagine?
One minute, you're catching passes from Watson. The next, you're lining up and running routes for Patrick Mahomes. Oh, the stark difference would be quite the storyline to follow for the remainder of the season.
At this point, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Cooper is going to be dealt. His contract makes it easy for any team to go out and get a one-year rental at a cheap price tag, and the Browns have to believe Cooper won't want to stick around past this year.
In all honesty, who would?