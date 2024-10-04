Browns star WR linked to division rival in recent NFL insider update
By Ryan Heckman
A quarter of the way through the season, the Cleveland Browns are 1-3 and looking like anything but a playoff team. Despite fans' possible desire to make a big move to try and turn things around, I don't see it happening.
If the Browns continue to falter this season and the year gets away from them, they'll likely be sellers at the 2024 trade deadline. And, there is no bigger trade chip in Cleveland right now than wide receiver Amari Cooper.
In a recent column, ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano dove into the current trade market and, of course, Cooper came up within the conversation.
First, Fowler wrote on the possibility of Cooper being an attractive trade option.
"If Cleveland continues to slide, Amari Cooper could be an attractive option because his contract restructure has him playing on a minimum base salary," Fowler stated.
He went on to note that a Browns division rival are in a similar position as a team like Kansas City and should be in on adding a wide receiver.
"Pittsburgh is in a similar group [as Kansas City]. The Steelers looked for a receiver this offseason, tried to acquire Brandon Aiyuk and still need help opposite George Pickens," Fowler noted.
More Browns news:
Following up what Fowler wrote, Graziano piggy-backed by adding fuel to the fire:
"Cooper would be one to watch for Pittsburgh, though it'd be an in-division trade, and those are tough to execute."
If the Browns traded Amari Cooper to the Steelers, they'd be admitting failure on the 2024 season
Fowler's point about Cooper playing on a minimum salary is the biggest reason to believe the Browns are going to trade him. And, if they do, then Cleveland would essentially be throwing in the towel on this season.
Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku aren't enough for this offense to get it done through the air. Heck, this offense has no chance to get it going through the air as long as Deshaun Watson is under center, but that's a totally different story.
Now, if the Browns were to trade Cooper to a division rival like the Steelers? That takes thing to a whole different level than if they were to deal him to, say, Kansas City.
Cooper's contract is up after this year, so in the end, the Browns may not truly care who they trade him to. If Pittsburgh gave them the best offer, then so be it. But, fans might still have a difficult time swallowing the news.
Furthermore, having to go up against Cooper in a Steelers uniform would be a nauseating experience.
At the moment, it would make sense for several teams to inquire about Cooper's availability. But, if Browns fans had a say in the matter ... anybody but Pittsburgh, please.