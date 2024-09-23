Deshaun Watson makes infamous Browns history with unwatchable QB play in 2024
By Mike Luciano
The Cleveland Browns have fallen to 1-2 on the season, and their one victory was thanks to a nightmare half gifted to them on behalf of the Jaguars. Both of their losses have come against NFC East teams in the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, both of whom showed how bad quarterback Deshaun Watson has been this season.
Watson's box score numbers (21-37, 196 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions) don't look too putrid, but they don't include the eight sacks or two lost fumbles in the 21-15 loss to a Daniel Jones-led Giants team. Watson is now averaging just 4.8 yards per attempt while ranking 27th in passer rating and 30th in QBR.
Watson has struggled mightily since coming to the Browns, but the 2024 season has been a new level of bad. With a poor offensive line compounding Watson's struggles performing well against pressure, the Browns have now seen quarterback play so horrendous that it is making waves in a franchise synonymous with terrible play under center.
According to EPA per play, Watson's numbers in the first few weeks are the worst of any Browns quarterback since 2000. The only quarterbacks even close to him were 2009 Brady Quinn at the end of the Eric Mangini era and Watson himself last year. Even DeShone Kizer in 2017 was better than this.
Deshaun Watson has worst start of any Browns QB since 2000
Watson has started 15 games, almost a full season, with Cleveland. Despite the Browns going 9-6 in those games, he still hasn't thrown for 3,000 yards in orange and brown. Watson has thrown 17 touchdown passes while tossing 11 interceptions. His passer rating is just 79.1 with Cleveland, compared to the 104.5 rating he had with the Houston Texans.
The Browns' defense, despite getting sliced up by Daniel Jones, has generally been solid this season. The weak link is clearly Watson, and there is no way the team can get out from under this contract.
Cleveland is still in the hole over $100 million to Watson, meaning there is no feasable way to get him off the roster in this year or the next. Jameis Winston could be an upgrade, but the Browns can't pay Watson more than $50 million guaranteed to be a backup.
The Browns are trapped in a prison of their own making after giving Watson that huge contract despite all of his legal issues. They have no one to blame but themselves for this mess.