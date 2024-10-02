Browns insider adds fuel to the Davante Adams trade fire
By Ryan Heckman
To begin this week, there was plenty to talk about around the NFL. For Cleveland Browns fans, one of those topics of course included the struggles of Deshaun Watson and now having to see former backup Joe Flacco thrust into action with his new team.
Oh, the fodder to be had.
Outside of the continued Watson struggles is now the possibility of Cleveland trading their star wide receiver Amari Cooper after making yet another adjustment to the veteran's contract. But, that might not be the only significant move the team makes at wide receiver.
At 1-3, the Browns aren't exactly a contender right now. But, apparently, that won't stop them from inquiring about making a blockbuster move even after possibly moving Cooper.
On Tuesday, one of the other big storylines of the week unfolded as a bombshell news bit hit the league. Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams officially requested a trade after long-standing speculation. It is now official, and the Raiders are already in talks about a potential deal.
The Browns wouldn't ... would they?
One of the best in the business, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, had some startling words for Browns fans after the trade request surfaced.
"The Browns will likely inquire about Raiders receiver Davante Adams now that he's requested a trade," she wrote.
Wow ... just when Browns fans thought it was all gloom and doom, this type of report surfaces. Cleveland could be in on Adams? Who knew?
While it would be a massive addition, especially after possibly moving on from Cooper, this type of deal seems too good to be true.
A Davante Adams trade to the Browns would be highly unlikely
As fun as it is to imagine Adams on the Browns, the fact of the matter is, there isn't a reason why he'd want to play for Cleveland. And, believe it or not, Adams likely does have somewhat of a say in where he goes. If he doesn't want to play for the Raiders, why would he love playing in Cleveland?
He is soon to be 32 years old and still in his prime, looking for a Super Bowl win, but that's not going to be in Cleveland so long as Watson is the quarterback.
Speaking of Watson, the Browns are not in a good place, financially, because of that contract. Next year, Adams' cap number spikes to over $35 million. Is that the type of move a team like Cleveland wants to make?
This is a team that's already strapped down due to Watson's cap, having to deal with his poor play and now, we're talking about adding a $35 million, 32-year-old wide receiver? For context: the Browns are projected to be over the cap in 2025 by $3 million right now, per Over the Cap.
It simply doesn't seem like a a plausible scenario for the Browns. Now, that isn't to say Cleveland won't check in on his availability. The Browns would be doing their due diligence, but beyond just that, a deal probably isn't going to happen.