Browns reportedly made bonehead decision not to offer Joe Flacco another contract
By Ryan Heckman
In Week 4, the Cleveland Browns dropped to 1-3 on the season after an ugly loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. It was a game that saw some bad football all-around, at times, including at the quarterback position.
That's nothing new for Browns fans, though. Sad to say, the Browns have grown accustomed to poor quarterback play.
That was all supposed to change with the Deshaun Watson trade, but of course, it did not. In fact, it might have gotten worse. Watson is currently toward the bottom of the league in most major categories through four weeks: 29th in passer rating, 27th in completion percentage, and he's taken the most sacks in the NFL.
At least he's saying the right things after a loss ... if that's any consolation.
Meanwhile, a former Browns quarterback is once again flourishing, only now on a new team.
After the Indianapolis Colts saw starting quarterback Anthony Richardson leave the game against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Joe Flacco stepped in to save the day, throwing two touchdown passes in the Colts' victory.
With Richardson's status up in the air, this year could be yet another one where Flacco is called upon to help keep hope alive. Last year, Flacco came in toward the end of the season and rallied the Browns' offense en route to a playoff berth.
The 17-year pro even won the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award after his performance last season.
That should have led to the Browns investing in their backup quarterback, right?
Wrong.
More Browns news:
According to NBC Sports' Mike Florio, the Browns never even made an offer to Flacco when the start of 2024 free agency opened.
"Flacco explained that he was interested in the Colts because of his shared time in Philly with Indy coach Shane Steichen. More importantly, and as Flacco said, the phone wasn’t exactly ringing off the hook.
"It definitely didn’t ring from Cleveland. He said they made him no offer to return for 2024," Florio wrote.
Joe Flacco could once again prove the Browns have no idea what they're doing at the quarterback position
Watson's contract is a complete and total mess for the Browns, although there are ways for them to get out of it.
Now, the route to go in which to get out of the contract wouldn't exactly result in positive news, so let's stray away from that topic.
For the time being, it appears Cleveland is stuck with Watson. And, at the same time, the guy this team gave up on prior to trading for Watson just so happens to be lighting it up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Baker Mayfield has gone on and proved why he was a top draft pick and that the Browns gave up far too soon, earning himself a nice, long-term deal in Tampa Bay. As it turns out, Mayfield is that dude, and the Browns simply couldn't figure out how to develop him.
Between watching Mayfield's success in Tampa and now another potential resurgence from Flacco, Browns fans have got to be wondering when the misery is going to end.