Andrew Berry just struck free agency gold with this underrated signing

Frequent readers of Dawg Pound Daily may see a lot of shade thrown Andrew Berry's way. It's seemingly warranted, as the biggest move made by the GM has blown up so spectacularly that people unironically call it the worst transaction in NFL history. It goes without saying that we're talking about Deshaun Watson here.

That doesn't mean, however, that the Browns do not deserve credit when they make an A+ signing. The most recent news that the Browns have scooped up the recently-released Elgton Jenkins from the Green Bay Packers certainly fits the bill. Making the acquisition sweeter is the fact that the Browns stood pat and were able to sign Jenkins without having to send compensation to the Packers.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Browns explored a trade but decided to stand pat. Fowler also reports that the Ravens were involved in the Jenkins pursuit, which is simply the cherry on top for this move. To be able to add a two-time Pro Bowler for the modest investment of two years, $24 million (according to Ian Rapoport), is a major win for the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns' newest offensive lineman has been durable and versatile

Jenkins comes to Cleveland having spent the last seven seasons in Green Bay, where the Packers made him a second-round pick in 2019. He proceeded to develop into a Pro Bowl-level player, all the while playing each of the five positions on the offensive line at various times in his career. In December of 2022, he inked a four-year, $68 million extension, further proving what tier of offensive lineman we're talking about here.

While Jenkins did suffer a broken leg last year that sidelined him for the Packers' final nine games, he managed to play between 15 and 17 games in each of the three seasons prior. He joins the Browns, who are furiously rebuilding their offensive line after an exodus that's included Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, Ethan Pocic, Cam Robinson, and possibly Joel Bitonio. To this point, the Browns have signed Zion Johnson, traded for Tytus Howard, re-signed Teven Jenkins, and now added Elgton Jenkins.

As far as performance goes, Pro Football Focus gave Jenkins a 62 overall grade (25th out of 40 qualifiers) in 2025. His grade was largely brought down by his subpar run block grade of 60.6. His 72.5 pass block grade, however, ranked seventh — which should be music to Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson's ears.

All in all, this was a fantastic move by Andrew Berry. A few more like it, and the perception he deservedly built might just start to fade away.