Andrew Berry may be ready for Browns draft-night chaos after fellow GM's hint

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to kick off on Thursday, April 23, and while it’s frequently said that a draft is one of the most unpredictable in recent memory, that especially feels true this year. The only certainty is that quarterback Fernando Mendoza is going first overall to the Las Vegas Raiders; after that, anything could happen.

The first round won’t just be unpredictable — it’s going to be chaotic. That’s what Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is predicting.

In his pre-draft press conference on Thursday, Veach emphasized that the first round of the draft should be a fun night for fans, because it’s shaping up to have surprising selections and a lot of movement.

For a Cleveland Browns team that is clearly open to trading around, this has to be music to the franchise’s ears.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach predicts the 2026 Draft will produce a lot of chaos for NFL fans

Veach explained that some prospects are going to come off the board much higher than expected, and others are going to be drafted much later than anticipated. The reason why he believes that will be the case is that a ton of prospects are similarly graded. When that’s the case, selections typically come down to franchises leaning into scheme fits and preferences, which could result in a lot of trades and entertainment for fans.

"I think it should be an entertaining night," Veach said. "There’ll probably be a lot of trades. That’s what a draft like this, when you don’t have two or three franchise quarterbacks and a Will Anderson or a Myles Garrett, I think it does lend itself to open up to a lot of fun and a lot excitement. So I think from a fan’s perspective, they should have a lot of fun next Thursday."

Browns general manager Andrew Berry, who also spoke with the media on Thursday, has made it clear that he’s open for business. Berry has emphasized that Cleveland is willing to trade up, back, or stay put, as long as the decision they make is best for the franchise. While that’s the typical general manager statement, the sense amongst draft analysts is that the Browns want to trade back from the sixth pick.

Veach makes it seem like Cleveland will have dancing partners, so that’s great news. The Browns are also set to enter the 2026 Draft with two first-round picks, so if things get chaotic, as expected, Cleveland could be at the center of the chaos.