Andrew Berry might walk the Browns into yet another WR disaster

The Buffalo Bills are imploding. Some savvy teams will probably make the most of that situation, and if we've learned something over the past six years, it's that Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry is always keeping an eye on these situations.

Unfortunately, the Browns don't always end up on the winning end of Berry's transactions.

That's why, after Bills owner Terry Pegula revealed that the team never truly wanted to draft Keon Coleman during his season-ending press conference this week, it wouldn't be shocking to see the young wide receiver end up in Cleveland. During his presser, Pegula shockingly revealed hat GM Brandon Beane would've gone in a different direction, but instead was a "team player" and listened to his coaching staff on Coleman.

Berry has a long history of trading for disgruntled wide receivers, most of which have flopped in Cleveland. And, with the team in desperate need of pass catchers, making a run at another reclamation project like Coleman is right down his alley.

Browns fans know exactly how this Keon Coleman move would end

Coleman is just 22 years old and is under contract through the 2027 season. He entered the league as a high-upside prospect whose athletic traits, explosiveness, and ability to pile up yards after the catch made him a match made in heaven with Josh Allen. After two years, none of that has translated to the pros.

It's not just that Coleman struggled to find consistency or be a productive player. His childish demeanor and lack of maturity reportedly rubbed plenty of people the wrong way in the building, to the point where he was a healthy scratch multiple times this season.

If that rings a bell, it's because the Browns have already been through this. It happened with Odell Beckham Jr. and Jerry Jeudy, and all signs point to it happening again with Coleman. Granted, his trade value might be at rock bottom right now, but the Browns can't afford to waste any draft capital.

Over two seasons, the Florida State product has hauled in a grand total of 67 catches on 118 targets for 960 yards and eight touchdowns. That's despite playing with the league's reinging MVP; the fact that the Bills had to turn to Mecole Hardman for the final stretch of the season speaks volumes about how they truly felt about Coleman.

Granted, it's too early to give up on a privileged athlete and young player like Coleman. Unfortunately, history isn't on this team's side when it comes to developing wide receivers or taming players with character issues.

Again, that's exactly why Andrew Berry will probably make an ill-advised run at him this offseason.