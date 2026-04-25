Andrew Berry’s explanation for Taylen Green pick makes this gamble harder to ignore

The Cleveland Browns have finally added another player to their complicated quarterback situation. Just as Andrew Berry hinted weeks ago, it's a young prospect with plenty of upside.

With the first pick of the sixth round, the Browns selected Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green. While the team will most likely roll with Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson at the top of the depth chart in 2026, adding a player with Green's athletic profile should shake things up in a good way this summer.

Green's turnover and accuracy issues led to him falling to Day 3 of the draft. But as Berry told reporters shortly after the pick, the Browns were drawn to the physical tools that were just too impressive to ignore.

"Very mature young man," Berry said. "Very strong mind. He has rare physical gifts. He has the size. He has the speed. He has the big arm. He’s gonna need some polish with his game, but he has the work ethic."

Browns didn’t draft Taylen Green just to let him sit unnoticed

Green turned the ball over 37 times in his two years as a starter for the Razorbacks. To say that's a concern would be a massive understatement. But it's not like the Browns need him to be out there in Week 1.

Cleveland's recent track record of success with late-round, dual-threat quarterbacks is far from encouraging. Still, the team deserves the benefit of the doubt after striking gold with most of its picks in 2025, and have already left experts floored with this year's haul.

Todd Monken helped Lamar Jackson elevate his game to new heights, and he clearly knows how to make the most out of mobile quarterbacks with a knack for rolling out of the pocket and extending plays. At the very least, Green looks like a strong scheme fit for the Browns, even if fans should temper their expectations.

The Browns didn't have anything to lose at this point in the draft. They certainly didn't need the speculation or added drama to their already complicated quarterback situation, but the sixth round is all about finding value. There will be no harm done if Green fails to make the 53-man roster. The hope, of course, is that he develops into a valuable asset in short order.

What if the Browns finally end their quarterback curse with a sixth-round pick out of Arkansas? That's unlikely, but we'll learn soon enough if there's reason for fans to believe in this tantalizing prospect's upside.