Andrew Berry somehow ended up on both sides of NFL trade history

Andrew Berry now holds a unique distinction among NFL executives. Despite his team, the Cleveland Browns, having had less-than-ideal results on the field, the general manager has recently been noted as having orchestrated two of the biggest trades in the history of the NFL.

In a recent article by Bleacher Report, Kristopher Knox delivered rankings based on the overall impact, compensation value, and player profile of each move. The rankings focused on player trades rather than draft-day deals, like when the New Orleans Saints traded their entire future draft board in 1999 to acquire running back Ricky Williams.

Last week's Myles Garrett trade landed at No. 5 all-time on Knox's rankings.

"The fact that the rebuilding Browns decided to cash in their biggest trade chip wasn't the surprising piece of the deal. What was surprising was that Garrett requested a trade last season and was instead placated with a four-year, $160 million extension. ... The Browns at least got a solid return for the 30-year-old Garrett. Verse, who will only turn 26 in November, is already a two-time Pro Bowler. Cleveland also got some premium picks for its ongoing rebuild."

The Cleveland Browns GM is now linked to one celebrated trade and one infamous disaster

Cleveland was also involved in another trade that landed even higher on Knox's list. That would be the failed Deshaun Watson blockbuster with Houston back in 2022, which landed at No. 3.

"The Browns gave up a ridiculous haul for Watson before signing him to an unprecedented, fully guaranteed $230 million contract. In return, they've gotten 19 starts over four years and a whole lot of bad football. Watson will have one last chance to salvage his career under new Browns head coach Todd Monken. However, Watson has been a bust to this point, and the cost of adding him is why the Browns are rebuilding without Garrett rather than chasing the playoffs with him."

We won't know how the Garrett trade will play out for either team. It's a bit early to give this trade such a high ranking, considering we haven't even played a game in the upcoming 2026 season. Berry, though, should be given some credit for at least trying to reverse the fortunes of his team after the Watson deal brutally went south.

If nothing else, it gives Browns fans more things to debate as the new season approaches. Hopefully, Berry and the Browns aren't involved in any more blockbuster trades anytime soon. The focus right now should be on developing the young core that's been assembled over the past two years.