Another potential target for Browns just declared for 2025 NFL Draft

To preface this article, Quinn Ewers should not be a genuine target for the Cleveland Browns in this upcoming NFL Draft.

Ewers, who just declared for the draft after losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl, is just one of several quarterbacks coming into the draft having a huge label on them of "project." Almost no quarterbacks that'll be available for several quarterback-needy teams seem ready to actually start in 2025, and that's a big problem for the NFL.

That isn't necessarily a big problem for the Browns, though. With the second overall pick, they can actually draft one of the only two signal callers that experts feel could be ready to start by at least 2025, or if not, can be best developed into starters by 2026.

But, if they choose to wait until the later rounds of the draft for a quarterback instead of taking one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, then Ewers suddenly becomes a viable option.

Ewers declares for 2025 NFL Draft

Ewers, who threw for an impressive 3,472 total yards in 2024 in addition to 31 touchdowns but 12 interceptions, went from having a decent TD:INT ratio back in 2023 of 22 to 6 to his 2024 production. His strengths are considered pretty major for an NFL prospect - a lot of arm strength and the ability to make big plays down the field, and aggressive and confident in the pocket.

However, that aggressiveness at times just feels unnecessary. That's led to such a turnover-heavy season despite playing a very clean 2023. In addition, his ability to sense pressure in the pocket and figure out when to just take a sack or not have caused issues for him in his time with the Longhorns in 2024.

These all also happen to be issues that the Browns already had with Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson in 2024. With general manager Andrew Berry having already expressed that the team is trying to enter 2024 with a new look quarterback room, it feels unlikely that they'd trade Thompson-Robinson for another turnover prone quarterback in need of development.

Ewers is definitely a project pick, and that's why Cleveland shouldn't have him on top of their draft board. Quarterbacks like Sanders and Ward might be too high risk and high reward for the Browns with their second pick, but even quarterbacks like Jalen Milroe or Jaxson Dart might be more worth a third rounder than Ewers at this point.

