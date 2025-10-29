Another uncompetitive loss has Browns in all-too-typical territory in latest power rankings

The Browns entered Week 8 with an unfamiliar feeling behind them: they were coming off a win. Yes, it was against the Dolphins, but it was a dominant showing nonetheless. They trounced Miami in every facet for four straight quarters. To some optimistic Browns fans, a mirage of a Cinderella season may have begun to take shape.

The far more harrowing reality became startlingly clear in Week 9, when the surging New England Patriots took it to the Browns on Sunday. The Browns turned in a miserable performance. On offense, Dillon Gabriel was finally bitten by the turnover bug that plagued Joe Flacco throughout the beginning of the season. He had two interceptions, the first of which was returned to the Browns' six-yard line, where they promptly gave up an easy touchdown.

His second came on a first-down deep shot, which gave the Patriots possession already nursing a 23-7 lead. For some, this interception was somewhat cathartic. The Browns' offense has been miserable to observe, as the lack of explosion and big-time plays from anyone outside of Quinshon Judkins has been essentially nonexistent. At least Gabriel attempted a deep shot - something the rookie has been seemingly allergic to in his starts.

The defense didn't hold up nearly as well as in previous weeks, although no one can fault Myles Garrett. Garrett was responsible for a ridiculous five sacks of Drake Maye - not that it mattered much to the final score. Rookie dynamo Carson Schwesinger did have another splash play, as he intercepted an errant Maye pass. Of course, he soon was injured as well, because the Browns cannot have nice things.

Browns jump one spot to #27 in latest NFL power rankings

This team is in rebuild mode, and it shows. There's no shame in rebuilding. It does mean the team has to take its lumps in the interim, and the Browns have certainly been doing that. In an ironic twist, despite a 19-point loss on Sunday, the folks over at NFL Spin Zone bumped the Browns up one spot, to #27.

The Browns still only find themselves above the Titans (1-7), Saints (1-7), Jets (1-7), Raiders (2-5), and Giants (2-6). Being above the Giants may be particularly generous, especially as rookie rollercoaster Jaxson Dart - who the Browns were rumored to be trying to trade up for - has garnered headlines for his exciting performance thus far.

There is clearly a lot of competition for the top pick in next year's draft, as the league has no shortage of abysmal teams. For those inclined to panic, it's important to remember that it's about picking the right player, not exactly where that selection is made. Looking forward to the draft is the unfortunate reality that Browns fans have become all too accustomed to - and this year doesn't seem to be one to buck that trend.

This is the last week of games before the trade deadline, and the league has already seen some smaller trades take place in anticipation of it. What happens throughout the rest of the week could lead to some big-time names heading out of Cleveland as other teams reach their desperation point.

The good news is, the Browns can't lose this week. It's mathematically impossible, as they have their bye week. So, take it easy this week, Browns fans.

