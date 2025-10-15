Browns finally find franchise quarterback in latest NFL mock draft

Until the Cleveland Browns find a franchise quarterback, nothing else matters. They’ve done a good job with the 2025 draft class, and the belief is that group of players could be the cornerstone of the franchise for the next few years. But until they find their next quarterback, it doesn’t really matter. That’s just the reality of the situation right now for the Cleveland Browns.

The good news for Cleveland is that the 2026 draft class appears to have several intriguing quarterback prospects who are worth taking early. And there is one player who is starting to become a very realistic option for the Browns in Round 1.

Dante Moore could be the solution to Browns QB problem

By now, Browns fans know most of the top names who are likely to be available at the top of Round 1 at quarterback. LaNorris Sellers and Fernando Mendoza are two of the top quarterback prospects, but Dante Moore (Oregon) is now in the conversation to be the first passer drafted.

In a recent mock draft by Jordan Reid of ESPN, he paired Moore with the Browns at pick No. 3 and believes he would be a fantastic fit in Kevin Stefanski’s offense. Here is what he had to say about the superstar quarterback so far this season:

"Moore was surging up draft boards prior to an underwhelming performance against Indiana, but he is a calm distributor with the arm strength to get the ball to all three levels of the field. His 72% completion percentage ranks ninth in the FBS. Moore has only 11 career starts, but he is primed to be near the top of a QB class filled with question marks. The Browns have plenty of questions of their own under center, as rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders haven't established themselves as long-term options." Jordan Reid, ESPN

Moore transferred from UCLA this year and that is a move that has saved his college career. He’s posting huge numbers at Oregon and is firmly on the NFL radar going into Week 8. Moore has very modest size (6-2, 206 pounds), but he is poised and is a playmaker in and outside the pocket.

The biggest concern for Moore is his youth and inexperience, as Reid mentioned. He’s thrown just 389 passes so far in college, and while that number will improve, he could really use more time to develop. However, he could still wind up being a top selection in the 2026 class because of his playmaking ability and poise in the pocket.

Be sure to keep an eye on Moore throughout the rest of the college football season, as he could wind up being the next quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

More Browns news and analysis