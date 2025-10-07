Browns' next QB is already painfully obvious despite Dillon Gabriel's promise

The Cleveland Browns got an encouraging first start from Dillon Gabriel, but their next QB of the future is someone totally different. Given the circumstances, Gabriel played his tail off and was honestly asked to do the impossible.

The loss is still a loss, but Gabriel kept the Browns in the game, as it took the Minnesota Vikings just about all 60 minutes to put Cleveland away. A third-round rookie in the 2025 NFL Draft, Gabriel was going to get his time to start for the Browns, and it took just four starts from Joe Flacco for Kevin Stefanski to make a move.

As long as Gabriel doesn't play horribly, he should be able to keep his job for the rest of the 2025 NFL Season, and I guess there is always a chance that he could develop into something, but he's got a ton of limitations physically and athletically, and in many instances in today's NFL, that isn't something teams like to bank on. For that reason, the Browns' next QB and their long-term answer is quite obvious.

LaNorris Sellers is the Cleveland Browns answer at the QB position in 2026 and beyond

LaNorris Sellers plays football at South Carolina and is a redshirt sophomore this year, so he could come out for the 2026 NFL Draft. If he were to do that, he'd likely not only get drafted in Round 1, but he'd also be drafted at just 20 years old and would turn 21 before his rookie season.

Through five games in 2025, Sellers has completed a solid 66.7% of his passes for 886 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Sellers fits into the 'mobile QB' category that so many teams covet.

He's got all the tools, too - he's been accurate in college, as a rocket of an arm, is of great size, and is also quite athletic. As we know, you simply cannot teach athleticism or physical gifts, but you can teach someone how to play QB at the NFL level.

For LaNorris Sellers, that's what he needs. His ceiling in the league could be with the likes of the elite dual-threat QBs we see today, and it's absolutely a chance that the Browns have to take. With him potentially entering his rookie season in 2026 at 21 years old, there'd also be reason to believe that he'd sit his first year in favor of a more veteran QB.

In today's NFL, there isn't one right way to develop a quarterback, but it's obvious when a young player needs to 'watch and learn.' With LaNorris Sellers needing some fine-tuning when he hits the league, the Browns could offer a perfect situation. One obvious hypothetical could be Dillon Gabriel beginning the 2026 NFL Season as the starter, but eventually paving the way for LaNorris Sellers during the season or even in 2027.

There is light at the end of the tunnel for the Cleveland Browns.