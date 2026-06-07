Baker Mayfield may not be done tormenting the Browns

It's been years since the Cleveland Browns hoped that Baker Mayfield would finally break their quarterback curse. The former No. 1 pick had some big moments in Cleveland — including the team's last playoff win — but there was also plenty of drama.

The team didn't handle his exit properly, and trading for Deshaun Watson ultimately did more harm than good. However, Mayfield had already burned most bridges with the organization, the coaching staff, and the fan base due to his overall demeanor and inconsistent play.

After bouncing around the league and seemingly losing his starting spot, the Oklahoma product ultimately salvaged his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But now history is repeating itself, and he may be headed toward an uncertain future with the Bucs.

Mayfield recently confirmed he's not yet close to signing a contract extension and gave the team until training camp to get a deal done. Given the league's outlook, it wouldn't be shocking to see him play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2027.

"I've got a team for him and it's not the Browns...I think Baker (Mayfield) going to the Steelers (next year) would be delicious."



➡️ @RuiterWrongFAN w/ @CLETalkingHeads on #Bucs QB Baker Mayfield's comments on his future https://t.co/0QnQMsmcUT pic.twitter.com/162wBRrSW7 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 5, 2026

A future move to Pittsburgh could put Mayfield back in Cleveland's way

For years, the Steelers have refused to fully embrace a youth movement and properly rebuild. That has them stuck in a mediocrity spiral, and after securing DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., and hiring Mike McCarthy, they're not likely to waive the white flag any time soon.

Aaron Rodgers will play his final season, and he'll keep the Steelers in "good enough" territory to make sure they won't get a top-10 pick. Then, they're unlikely to roll with Drew Allar, who's still incredibly raw and may not even be an NFL-caliber quarterback.

Mayfield would be an upgrade over this version of Rodgers, and he'd like to play for an offensive-minded head coach after years under Todd Bowles' tutelage. He's already familiar with the division, and he wouldn't have to deal with Myles Garrett twice a year now that he's in Los Angeles with the Rams.

Of course, the Steelers won't be the only quarterback-needy team in 2027, but the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets will most likely land top-three picks to find their next signal-caller. As for the Browns, they might be in the mix to add another quarterback, but there's simply no way they'd consider bringing Mayfield back, nor would he want to return.

This is all looking ahead and speculation. There's no actual indication that the Steelers would be interested in Mayfield or vice versa, but it just makes too much sense. Mayfield is probably the most average quarterback in the game. You never know what version of him you'll get. That's exactly how the Steelers have been for nearly a decade now.

Mayfield wants to get paid, and the Steelers need a quarterback. Given how things ended and how he feels about the Browns, getting a chance to beat his former team and GM twice a year would most definitely be an enticing factor for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Whether that should be a scary thought for the Browns? Well, that's an entirely different story. There are certainly worse quarterbacks than him, but of all the veterans who could arrive in the division, the Browns would probably rather have Mayfield stay in the NFC.