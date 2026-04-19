Bengals' Dexter Lawrence trade just threw Browns' draft plans into turmoil

The Cincinnati Bengals are officially all-in on the 2026 NFL season, and the ripple effect of their blockbuster trade with the New York Giants late Saturday night is likely already being felt across the state in Cleveland.

While much of the NFL world was getting ready for bed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Bengals had agreed to trade the No. 10 overall pick in this year’s draft to the Giants in exchange for three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

It’s a seismic move for Cincinnati, which has been plagued by poor play on defense in recent seasons. Pending a physical, the Bengals will add Lawrence to an offseason haul that includes edge Boye Mafe, safety Bryan Cook, and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

That’s obviously bad news for the rest of the AFC North — and the Cleveland Browns in particular.

The Lawrence trade could significantly alter the Browns’ 2026 draft strategy, especially if GM Andrew Berry has been planning to shop the No. 6 overall pick. The Giants now hold two premium selections — Nos. 5 and 10 overall — and like the Browns, they’ve been linked to just about every top wide receiver prospect, including Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, and Jordyn Tyson.

ESPN insider Peter Schrager reported Saturday that Giants GM Joe Schoen was in Arizona for Tyson’s private pro day and spent extensive time with the Arizona State star, including dinner.

Giants GM Joe Schoen was in Arizona Thursday night and dined with Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson at the restaurant UCHI.



5th overall may have been a little rich.



But 10th? 🤔



Draft is five days away. Let's go. https://t.co/DBIDYlk5JW — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 19, 2026

The Giants also have major needs along their offensive line, and hosted another player often linked to the Browns, Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano, on one of their 30 visits.

The Bengals’ move may have shifted control of the draft away from Cleveland

The Browns were arguably the biggest wild-card team entering this draft, as despite their top needs at left tackle and wide receiver, everything should be on the table for them at No. 6 overall.

The Giants now control the board, however, with their first selection at No. 5 the potential turning point.

With the 10th overall pick now in their back pocket, the Giants are much more likely to target a wide receiver inside the top five. They have a franchise cornerstone in Malik Nabers, but he’s coming off a season-ending knee injury, and the team lost one of their most productive skill position players, Wan’Dale Robinson, to the Titans in free agency.

The Browns have a second first-round pick of their own, but it’s not until No. 24 overall. Unless Berry loves the wide receiver talent, like Washington’s Denzel Boston and Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion, in that lower range of the draft, the Giants could end up forcing his hand at No. 5.

If the Giants select Tate, for example, the Browns would likely be choosing between Tyson, Lemon, and the top offensive tackle prospects like Fano, Francis Mauigoa, and Monroe Freeling. They may be inclined to take the No. 2 wide receiver on their board in that scenario, and potentially target a trade up from No. 24 to secure an offensive tackle.

The equation changes if the Giants make a surprise selection like Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at No. 5. Berry could then justify passing on a wide receiver with the No. 6 pick, and a trade down or offensive tackle selection would very much be in play.

Cleveland’s plan wasn’t all that clear to begin with, but the Giants now have full control. The Browns will have no choice but to adjust on the fly following whatever Schoen and company decide to do at No. 5 overall.