The first full week of training camp practices has wrapped up for the Browns, and it has been nothing short of eventful. Between injuries, retirements, and a bunch of players impressing coaches, the Browns have had one of the most newsworthy camps of the offseason to date.

But who are the biggest winners coming out of Week 1? And whose performance leaves a lot to be desired? Here is a look at the biggest winners and losers from Week 1.