Jordan Hicks' sudden retirement creates more questions in Browns LB room

Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks was out as the rest of the team opened training camp due to personal reasons, and he has now officially announced his retirement days into camp. While the timing is a bit surprising for Browns' fans, Hicks has played 10 NFL seasons and is 33 years old.

Originally a third-round pick out of Texas in the 2015 NFL Draft, Hicks spent his first four years in Philadelphia, three years with the Cardinals, two with the Vikings, and his final season in Cleveland with the Browns last year. He was a full-time starter almost immediately with the Eagles, and maintained that status throughout his strong career.

Not only did Hicks stick around long in the NFL, but he remained one of the better linebackers in football that entire time. His loss will undeniably be felt in Cleveland's linebacker room this season.

Browns without top LBs from 2024 following Jordan Hicks' retirement

With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out for the year and Hicks retiring, the Browns will be without both of their top two linebackers from a year ago. The two only played four games together last season, but Owusu-Koramoah and Hicks were graded by PFF as the 15th and 20th-best linebackers out of 189 players, respectively.

ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi said second-round pick Carson Schwesinger and Devin Bush took the first-team snaps at camp, and the immediate depth behind them is currently Jerome Baker, Mohamoud Diabate, Winston Reid, and Nathaniel Watson. The selection of Schwesinger at 33 grows more important by the day, and it's worth wondering if the Browns had an idea this could happen during draft day.

On top of the losses of Hicks and Owusu-Koramoah, Bush could potentially face punishment from the league for his arrest earlier this offseason. It isn't a stretch to assume the Browns will consider bringing in another linebacker, whether that be via free agency or a trade. Barring a somewhat significant trade, the starters are likely on the roster already. This room, led by a rookie, will need to step up if the defense wants to return to top form this year.

The Browns will certainly miss Hicks in 2025, but congrats to him on a terrific NFL career!

More Browns news and analysis