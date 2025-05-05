Browns linebacker Devin Bush arrested on Sunday: everything to know so far

Browns linebacker Devin Bush was arrested on Sunday for an alleged domestic incident just outside of Pittsburgh in Bell Acres Bourough. He was charged with simple assault and harassment per the official court records.

In an article by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, she goes into depth about the court documents surrounding the Bush case. Kay Cabot mentions Bush and his girlfriend got into an altercation on Sunday morning at his home, and she told the police that Bush assaulted her and took her car keys.

Devin Bush arrested for alleged domestic incident on Sunday

Per Kay Cabot, Bush's girlfriend told the police the argument started over one of Bush's friends, and she started to record him as he became more aggressive. Bush's girlfriend told the police he chased her to get the phone, and he put his full body weight on top of her to get it before smashing the phone. The officer noticed marks on her right wrist and right foot, which Bush's girlfriend said were from the struggle over the phone.

Bush told the police he did not get physical with his girlfriend but he did admit to smashing her cell phone. He was released on non-monetary bail on Sunday night, and a hearing is scheduled for May 20th. The team told Kay Cabot they are aware of the incident and are gathering more information.

The simple assault charge is a second-degree misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Read More: Diontae Johnson signing gives Browns something they desperately needed

With the continued uncertainty surrounding Owusu-Koramoah, Bush was retained to provide depth and consistency at the position. The Browns also went out and used the 33rd overall pick on Carson Schwesinger out of UCLA and signed Jerome Baker, but Bush looks to bring some sort of continuity at linebacker for Cleveland from 2024 to 2025.

Following the injury to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in 2024, Bush ended up playing a vital role on the Browns' defense and started 10 of the 16 games he appeared in on a one-year deal. His performance a year ago prompted Cleveland to re-sign him to another one-year deal for the 2025 season.

Along with a potential punishment from the Browns, the NFL could take action under its personal conduct policy.

More Browns news and analysis