Diontae Johnson signing gives Browns something they desperately needed

The Browns officially announced the signing of receiver Diontae Johnson on Monday to add a veteran with 89 career games over six seasons to a room that lacked depth. At 28 years old, Johnson had a solid stretch of seasons in Pittsburgh but couldn't find a home after bouncing around to three different teams in 2024.

Elijah Moore departed for Buffalo following two seasons of 640 yards and 538 yards, respectively. After Cleveland opted against using one of their seven NFL Draft selections on a receiver, it was obvious they would tap into the free-agent market to fill out the room.

Diontae Johnson brings desperately needed depth with upside to the receiver room

On a one-year deal, Johnson comes to Cleveland looking to prove he's still a capable NFL contributor who can fill a necessary role even if he isn't one of the offenses go-to playmakers. Despite his five-foot-ten frame, Johnson has spent the majority of his snaps aligned out wide where he had success creating as a downfield route runner who can separate on a variety of routes.

The Browns' receiver room is led by Jerry Jeudy following a career-best season and former third-round pick Cedric Tillman, who had a promising stretch before missing extended time with a concussion. The addition of tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in the draft further signals that the Browns are shifting back to a more under-center offense that likely increases their two-tight-end usage, but the offense desperately needed proven depth at receiver outside of Jeudy and Tillman.

Even in a couple of rough seasons for Johnson, his yards per route run sat at 1.49 in 2024, which was in the realm of guys like DJ Moore and Jaylen Waddle for the season. Considering those guys did have down years last season, that number isn't anything to marvel at, but it is undoubtedly good enough to be on an NFL roster.

However, the issues with Johnson go beyond what he does on the field and more to how he handles himself throughout the grind of the season, especially when he isn't being used in a role he feels is suitable for his skillset. Even after a postseason win, Johnson reportedly "caused a scene" in the locker room as he was likely unhappy with how he was used during his Houston tenure.

Nonetheless, the Browns filled one of their biggest remaining needs of depth at the receiver position with a player who has a solid resume despite a few down years. If Johnson can avoid playing-time and usage issues throughout his Cleveland tenure, the move could have upside for a room that doesn't dazzle on paper.

