New Browns signing is already on thin ice after 2025 NFL Draft

With the 33rd pick in the NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns decided to go for a player on defense for their second pick in a row. They snagged linebacker Carson Schwesinger off the board, taking one of the biggest draft risers this offseason away from rival teams in need of linebacker depth.

The former UCLA walk-on ended up recording 90 tackles in 2024, which led the FBS and the Big Ten division. He is labeled as a "potential plus starter" by NFL scouts on the official scouting combine website. And, he's the perfect antidote to one of the Browns' biggest needs on defense - stopping the run.

Of course, this throws into question one of the Browns' more under the radar signings this offseason. They brought on Jerome Baker in free agency, seemingly as an insurance addition behind Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah ahead of the 2025 season. With his status up in the air since his neck injury back in Week 8 of the 2024 season, the team has been quietly loading up at the position.

However, with the addition of such a potentially floor-raising linebacker in Schwesinger, it feels like Baker may be on the outs before even taking a snap with the team.

Baker on thin ice after Schwesinger gets drafted by Browns

Baker, a former 3rd round pick by the Miami Dolphins back in 2018, has seen his production drop off significantly since the 2023 season. He only managed to get 61 total tackles between his time with the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans in 2024, which was a far cry from his 100 total back in 2022.

But, he's still got some great potential as a veteran in this room. He's fast, nimble, and has a great read on opposing offenses - he seems to know exactly when to rush and when to hang back on a play in order to potentially break up a pass or force a loss of yards on a catch. He's proven to be a strong linebacker in the NFL, and that's obviously not something Schwesinger could say.

Baker and Schwesinger, just like all other linebackers in the Browns' locker room, will get the opportunity to stamp a role out with the team alongside Owusu-Koramoah and Devin Bush, who was also re-signed this offseason. There's a great chance both players will get decent snaps this year.

