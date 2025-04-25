Browns double down on offensive neglect with baffling Carson Schwesinger pick

With their 33rd overall pick, it was expected that the Cleveland Browns would lean towards a playmaker for their offense. There were plenty available to open up Day 2, like TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, and Luther Burden III, just to name a few.

Of course, Cleveland's playing with a bit of house money on Day 2. They have an extra second rounder to work with thanks to their trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Day 1 that sent their No. 2 pick to them in exchange for Jacksonville's 2026 first rounder, their 2nd rounder this year, and their fourth rounder, as well.

It then adds up that the Browns just couldn't resist avoiding their offense's needs, again, with the 33rd pick. It's one that many teams were looking to trade up to, but one that Cleveland ultimately kept in order to land UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

Schwesinger is Browns' 33rd overall pick

Adding yet another potentially excellent piece to an already-solid Browns defense, Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski add Scwesinger as a potential back up to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Owusu-Koramoah, who's status was up in the air after a scary neck injury had him out for much of 2024, has reported to Browns camp recently and seems ready to get back into football action in 2025 and beyond.

Schwesinger was a walk on at UCLA, where he finished up his 2024 career with them with 4 sacks, 90 total solo tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. According to the NFL Scouting Combine website, Schwesinger is considered a potential plus starter eventually. He's extremely athletic, an excellent tackler, and has a great nose for the ball.

While Browns fans are probably peeved to see yet another top pick utilized on a defender, Schwesinger was a draft riser for a reason. He fills a need in terms of adding major Owusu-Koramoah insurance, and he'll be an excellent add to the Browns' pass rush.

