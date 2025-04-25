Browns faced with major NFL Draft decision on offense at start of Day 2

Offense, offense, offense.

That needs to be the focus for the Cleveland Browns headed into Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Now holding an extra 2nd round pick courtesy the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Browns have the luxury of choice amongst several great options at running back, wide receiver, and for their offensive line.

Tackle is a big position in need of addressing because of the uncertainty surrounding Dawand Jones' availability to begin the 2025 season, and with the team not having re-signed Jedrick Wills Jr. this offseason. Additionally, Jack Conklin is a free agent in 2026, so adding as much swing tackle talent as possible in this and next year's draft is a huge focus.

But, what about positions where you can actually get scoring accomplished? There are plenty of tight ends, wide receivers, and running backs that would fit Cleveland's offense well right now. And, that's what makes their decision atop the board on Day 2 of the draft so difficult.

Browns faced with nearly impossible decision to make on Day 2 of NFL Draft

Cleveland should really be seeking to add running back talent at either the 33rd or 36th slot of the draft. They are faced with an almost impossible decision, though, in choosing between adding one of The Ohio State Buckeyes' running backs with those picks. The team has to be feeling torn between TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins right about now.

Judkins feels like a better scheme fit for Cleveland, as he's proven to be a reliable running back and pass catcher in his college career. He runs very similarly to Nick Chubb, who the team is probably looking to replace, and he'd thrive behind the teams' revamped and healthier offensive line assembled this offseason.

Henderson, on the other hand, is actually seen by most draft analysts as the more talented back still available on Day 2. He's ridiculously quick, and his ability to break off for big plays because of his speed is obviously there. But, he's almost too quick at times, often not being able to scale it back when faced with pressure at the line of scrimmage, forcing himself to run into contact.

It truly doesn't feel like the Browns can miss on either player, though. And, assuming they lean into running back play come 2025 since their quarterback room is so weak, both would be competing for starting roles in this offense. Right now, it does feel like they should be aiming for Judkins.

