Day 1 was a long, arguous journey for Cleveland Browns fans. After moving off their No. 2 overall pick, the Browns managed to snag top-DT prospect Mason Graham at 5th overall, instead. And, they landed a heck of a lot of draft picks in order to fall back a few spots with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After that trade and pick, the Browns were extremely quiet. Outside of some comments made by general manager Andrew Berry, it seemed like they were content to wait until Day 2 to keep building out their team. However, other teams in similar situations to them didn't stand firm.

The New York Giants, just as quarterback needy as the Browns, traded back into the first round of the draft in order to take Jaxson Dart at 25th overall, capping off a first day of draft action which saw them land a potentially generational pass rusher in Abdul Carter in addition to a high-potential quarterback in Dart.

With him off the board, though, it became increasingly obvious that the Browns would not only be able to take one of the quarterbacks they did extensive work on - Jalen Milroe - with their first Day 2 pick, but that they'd be able to have a choice between him and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Browns gifted a choice at quarterback thanks to Giants pick

With Dart off the board and New York no longer looming for Milroe or Sanders, it was clear that Cleveland would be the next biggest potential team to watch to land one of those signal callers.

They couldn't be more different in terms of skill set: Milroe is the best running quarterback in this draft, able to break off huge plays with his legs and with his huge arm. Sanders is an uber-accurate passer, also wielding a great arm, who is more a pure pocket passer than a runner like Milroe.

Both would be projects for the Browns, with both needing some refinement before being considered the teams' full-fledged long-term solution at quarterback. That's what makes the idea of Cleveland considering either quarterback at 33 or 36 so interesting. They may not want to take a rookie just to have them ride the bench, especially if they're aiming to take one next year.

If Sanders and Milroe both fall to Cleveland, they'll have a tough decision to make. Do they go for a quarterback because there's a wealth of them to choose from on Day 2, or do they go for another position of need such as running back or tackle?

