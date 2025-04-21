Draft expert issues stark warning to Browns over possible Jalen Milroe pick

Every NFL Draft cycle, one quarterback with enticing physical traits and subpar production emerges. That quarterback will either get the regime that drafts him long contract extensions or a pink slip. The Cleveland Browns might be willing to take that plunge with Alabama signal-caller Jalen Milroe in 2025.

Milroe is still going to be picked very high in the 2025 NFL Draft despite his flaws, even earning an invite to the actual Draft festivities in Green Bay. Milroe could be targeted by a Cleveland team that could move up into the late stages of the first round. However, not everyone is all aboard the Milroe train.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah had Milroe ranked as just the 86th-best player in this class in his final 150-player big board, which is not what one might expect from a player getting first-round buzz. For the sake of comparison, Milroe ranked behind Shedeur Sanders (20th), Jaxson Dart (36th), Tyler Shough (75th), and projected Day 3 pick Will Howard (85th).

Jeremiah's low ranking of Milroe may not be that outlandish, given how wildly opinions on him can vary. However, putting him below Howard, who is a coin flip to even be selected on Day 2, could be a sign that Milroe is further away from contributing than most expect.

Daniel Jeremiah ranks Browns QB target Jalen Milroe 86th-best player in NFL Draft

Milroe has a cannon for a right arm and some solid deep accuracy. It's not an exaggeration to suggest that Milroe, who ran for 20 touchdowns in his final season with the Crimson Tide, could challenge for a 1,000-yard rushing season as a quarterback in the right scheme.

However, Milroe threw more interceptions than touchdowns against SEC competition. His inability to perform in the pocket when pressured, questionable shorter accuracy, and tendency to play hero ball at inopportune times all likely factored into Jeremiah's decision to rank him as low as he did.

The one saving grace for Cleveland is the fact that recently promoted offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was also Milroe's OC during the 2023 season at Alabama. Rees managed to get more touchdown passes, fewer interceptions, and a higher yards per attempt out of Milroe than No. 4 managed under Kalen DeBoer.

Milroe's talent is surely going to entice at least one general manager, but Jeremiah is not alone in expressing the opinion that his shortcomings could take so much time to fix that a coach could lose their job in the process.