Browns destined to draft controversial QB due to risky coaching hire

With the 2025 NFL Draft coming closer, and the idea of two-way sensation Travis Hunter putting on that famous orange Cleveland Browns helmet becoming more real with each passing day, questions about what the plan is at quarterback for 2025 continue to sprout up.

Assuming that someone within that organization has an IQ close to the triple digits, they won't roll into the year with Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco fighting for a spot. If they add a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft after taking Hunter, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe makes a ton of sense.

Both Jordan Reid and Matt Miller of ESPN believe that the Browns could end up with Milroe in the Draft. While Miller believes he could slide until much later in the draft due to his flaws, Reid highlighted Milroe as the ideal pick at No. 33 due to his connection with a current Browns coach.

During Milroe's 2023 season at Alabama, his offensive coordinator was former Notre Dame quarterback and fast-rising coach Tommy Rees. In the years since, Rees has found his way into the NFL and earned a promotion to offensive coordinator in Cleveland. Rees might be able to get "his guy" and turn Milroe into a star.

Browns could pick Jalen Milroe in NFL Draft due to Tommy Rees connection

Kalen DeBoer's system may not have been the best fit for Milroe. It took advantage of his legs, as he ran for an astonishing 20 touchdowns last season, but he also threw for just 16 and was picked off 11 times. Against SEC teams, Milroe threw just five touchdowns and tossed 10 interceptions.

Milroe was a bit better in Rees' system after succeeding Bryce Young in Tuscaloosa. Milroe threw for 23 touchdowns against just six interceptions, all while running for 12 touchdowns and averaging a stunning 10.0 yards per attempt. Rees seems to know what makes Milroe tick.

Milroe still has all the traits one could ask for in a franchise quarterback. Milroe is not just a good athlete; he's a great one. With 4.4 speed at 220 pounds, a rocket arm, and some surprising touch and accuracy when throwing the ball deep, it's not hard to see the vision any Milroe believers have dancing in their heads.

It will take more than a strong reference from a 32-year-old first-time OC to solidify Milroe's status as the Browns' next franchise quarterback, but he may be the best passer left on the market if Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart are off the board. Rees could be the perfect soothsayer who can get the most out of Milroe.