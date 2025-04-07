Browns connected to Jalen Milroe by insider after invite to 2025 NFL draft

Jalen Milroe is one of the wild cards in this year's draft. The Alabama signal caller had a very up and down collegiate career, with his last unfortunately marred by some inconsistent performances that seemed to tank his stock in an already weak draft.

Milroe, Jaxson Dart, Will Howard, and Tyler Shough are a few of the names you should expect to hear later in the event as teams desperate for quarterback rooms to get filled will begin to take swings on these players' potentials in the NFL.

Notably, Milroe has a specific connection to the Browns - offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Milroe had his best season with the Crimson Tide when Rees was the OC there, with Milroe posting a rating of 172.2 along with 23 touchdowns, 2,834 passing yards, a 65.8 completion percentage, and just six turnovers in 2023.

Rees and Milroe's connection would be a fun one to explore at the professional level, and based on this one insider's belief that Milroe and the Browns have a genuine connection just a few weeks ahead of the draft, it seems like his invite to the event may not just be Pittsburgh Steelers-related.

Insider connects Browns to Milroe weeks before draft

In an appearance with Kay Adams on her show "Up & Adams," NFL Network insider Daniel Jeremiah told Adams that while he's not likely to go in the first round, Milroe is a name to monitor for the Browns with their first two picks.

"You hear all kinds of stuff during these last few weeks, and one of the team's I have heard him connected to is Cleveland," said Jeremiah.

"It's not going to be where Cleveland's picking at the top of the first round. I think Cleveland's going to get a quarterback with one of their first two picks. I don't think it's going to be their first one. I think the question is, do you be patient? Are you comfortable with a few of these guys, where you can sit and wait? Or do you get a jump, and you say, you want the fifth year, and you jump back in."

The top pick that the Browns hold seems to be in constant flux, with Travis Hunter finally entering the fold as a player to watch for the team to snag with the No. 2 overall pick. But, with the first pick in the 2nd round, it feels more and more possible that Cleveland will either just take the best available quarterback at that pick, or trade up from there to land someone else they want.

That someone could be Milroe, especially since teams like the Steelers seem just as interested in his ceiling.

More Browns news and analysis