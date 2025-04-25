Browns must target dream left tackle on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns still don't seem convinced about the capability of Dawand Jones next season. Sure, they haven't re-signed Jedrick Wills Jr., so it remains to be seen if they've fully given up on their former first round pick. And, Jones hasn't gotten an opportunity to start in earnest at left tackle for the Browns.

But, he's clearly an injury risk, so taking a tackle in Day 2 of the NFL Draft should be top priority for Cleveland. With 2 2nd round picks and 2 3rd round picks, they can really survey their options on that front. However, there are two ideal tackles already off the board after Day 1 of the draft: Josh Conerly Jr. and Josh Simmons.

So, where do the Browns look for left tackle help now that those two big names are off the board for them in the draft? Well, there is a wealth of talented tackles this year, and that's to the great benefit of the Browns. There's one main target they need to be honing in on with either their 33rd or 36th overall pick in the 2nd round, or even their 67th overall pick in the 3rd round, and that's Ozzy Trapilo.

Trapilo should be Browns' main tackle target on Day 2 of draft

Trapilo, a product of Boston College, is a towering tackle who is really similar to Jones in build and in his ability to use his size to truly overpower defensive linemen. It feels like he can be a real steal at tackle in this year's draft, so there's no reason why the Browns shouldn't leap at the opportunity to land him.

Trapilo, who can be compared to Morgan Moses or talented Buffalo Bills tackle Spencer Brown, would be a huge help to the Browns' offense as they find their footing again in 2024. While it seems more likely they'll lean into their running game over their passing game, it'll be important to get Trapilo established on the O-line before the team presumably selects a franchise quarterback in 2026.

He can also just help to protect either Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett, depending on who wins out in that quarterback competition. Both could use a ton of help in the pocket, with Flacco's age slowing him down and with Pickett just not being a great passer in the first place.

If the Browns get the sense that another team is looking to take Trapilo, they have to take the swing.

