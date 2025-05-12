The status of Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been in question since his serious neck injury suffered in Week 8 of the 2024 season that left him hospitalized. We have finally received our first tangible update on the situation, as Cleveland placed him on the physically unable to perform list (PUP), which means he will miss the entire 2025 season.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah placed on season-ending PUP list

The writing has unfortunately been on the wall with this all offseason, as the Browns brought in Jerome Baker, re-signed Devin Bush, and used the No. 33 overall pick on Carson Schwesinger. Outside of those three, Cleveland will also rely on Jordan Hicks, Winston Reid, Mohamoud Diabate, and Nathaniel Watson to fill the void.

General Manager Andrew Berry issued the following statement regarding Owusu-Koramoah:

"Jeremiah's health is of the utmost importance to us, and although he has made progress towards recovery, we've made the decision to place him on Reserve/PUP, which means he will not play football during the 2025 season. Jeremiah has the full support of our team, and we expect him to continue to be a part of the organization even though he will not return to the field this year. We will not make any predictions on Jeremiah's football future at this time, but we do note that he's in good spirits and will continue to take the advice of the world-class medical experts who will continue to guide his progress and recovery."

Owusu-Koramoah also issued a statement to Browns' fans, vowing to remain as involved as he possibly can while going through recovery.

To the Cleveland Browns fanbase and my supporters worldwide—thank you for your patience in my silence.

From day one, you embraced me as more than a player, but also as a brother and young man with purpose.

I'm grateful to the Browns organization for their full support, and to the world-class doctors guiding me through recovery.

While I won't suit up this season, I'm focused on what I can control—my healing, my mindset, and my faith. The body may rest, but the calling never sleeps.

I've given my heart to this game. I don't know what's next, but I'll continue trusting my medical team, serving the community, and backing my brothers on the field.

Love always,

JOK

Owusu-Koramoah has not only been a complete game changer since his arrival in 2021, but he quickly found a place in most fans' hearts as one of the most beloved players on the team. We wish nothing but the best for a complete recovery for Owusu-Koramoah.

