The Steelers made headlines on Wednesday morning by sending receiver George Pickens to Dallas with a 2027 sixth-round pick for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. After acquiring D.K. Metcalf from Seattle and making him the fourth-highest paid receiver in the league, Pittsburgh decided it was best to get something in return for their former second-round pick instead of letting him walk with an extension looming.

Following a major move in the AFC North, let's rank each team's wide receiver room in the division as it stands in the early parts of May.

Ranking AFC North wide receiver rooms after George Pickens trade

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

It seems like this Steelers' roster is far from complete for the 2025 season, and it's very likely they make another move to address the loss of Pickens. However, the group on paper currently looks awfully bleak outside of Metcalf, with guys like Robert Woods and Calvin Austin penciled in for big roles.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland could be debated for this spot and it's likely the Steelers will jump them with another addition, but as it stands right now I would take Cleveland's room over Pittsburgh's. Pending a breakout from former third-round pick Roman Wilson, this group doesn't appear to have many pathways to being a strength outside of Metcalf returning to the dominant, consistent version of himself we saw in 2020.

3. Cleveland Browns

Although many believed the Browns would address the receiver room in the draft, they instead tapped into the veteran free agent market and added Diontae Johnson on a veteran minimum deal with no guaranteed money. While Metcalf has a larger sample size of continued success, Jerry Jeudy showed his talent is right on par with Metcalf following a breakout campaign in 2024.

Cleveland's depth isn't anything wonderful at the position either, but the upside with Cedric Tillman and Johnson seems stronger than what the Steelers have outside of Metcalf. Both teams are likely to be run-centric offenses in 2025, and the Browns are headed towards an increase in two-tight-end sets after selecting Harold Fannin Jr. in round three. This group is by no means a strength, but they appear to have a slight edge over Pittsburgh as of right now.

2. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens coming in at number two on this list shows the state of receiver groups in the division, as this has constantly been considered a weak point for them during the Lamar Jackson-era. Their room is led by the uber-talented Zay Flowers heading into his third season, along with free agent addition DeAndre Hopkins and former first-round pick Rashod Bateman.

While Bateman hasn't completely lived up to his draft status thus far, he made solid strides a year ago and has proved himself as a capable option. The overall depth isn't terrible with insurance options like Tylan Wallace, but they certainly don't have the high-end talent to go toe-to-toe with the division's best receiver group.

1. Cincinnati Bengals

Not much has to be said about the Bengals, as they might have the best receiver duo in all of football after handing out mega-extensions to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Their depth isn't anything to marvel at as it currently stands, but the firepower of Chase and Higgins catching passes from Joe Burrow makes this easily the best receiver room in the division. A step forward from former third-round pick Jermaine Burton would be the cherry on top for them if he can show complete growth.

