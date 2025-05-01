Reason for Browns' Diontae Johnson signing revealed after FA leaves for Bills

After a tumultuous partnership between former New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore and the Cleveland Browns, we finally get a resolution with Moore headed to the Buffalo Bills in free agency. Moore gets an immediate opportunity to factor into the Bills' top-notch offense led by incumbent Most Valuable Player Josh Allen, while the Browns get to move on from what was obviously a bad trade.

Moore, and a 3rd round pick, came over to the Browns back in 2023 in exchange for a 2nd round pick. He was a then-high floor receiver who had speed and athleticism to add to the Browns' wide receiver corp, who had dealt with too much quarterback instability on the Jets to ever get a consistently great season going for himself.

Unfortunately for Moore, the same could be immediately said for his experience with the Browns. Perhaps now, with Allen the bonafide franchise gunslinger for the Bills, he can finally carve out a consistent role and reach the potential many felt he could've reached with a healthy Deshaun Watson under center.

Diontae Johnson signing made Moore redundant for Browns

Of course, Moore leaving for the Bills comes on the heels of Cleveland signing Johnson this past week. Johnson, another high-floor receiver who just keeps finding himself on the wrong end of waivers and releases due to his unhappiness with his various roles throughout the AFC North and with the Houston Texans.

But, Johnson doesn't have any unsavory allegations against him, nor has he ever been a harm to teammates beyond just not suiting up for games when he should have. Questionable behavior, to be sure, but certainly still someone worth gambling on given his talent.

Moore and Johnson are very similar at this point in their respective careers in that both are still young, healthy, and likely able to contribute to their teams on offense. Hopefully, stability on both sides will help both receivers reach their ceilings in 2025.

Moore finished his career with the Browns with 1,178 total receiving yards, three touchdowns, and an average of 9.8 yards per reception. Buffalo, who is likely to lose Amari Cooper in free agency, finds their replacement to the veteran in Moore.

