Browns take risky swing on best-available WR in free agency

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected two running backs, two quarterbacks, a linebacker, a defensive tackle, and no wide receivers.

This was a bit of a surprise considering their two best options at the position right now are Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman. Jeudy seemed ready to take the reins as the WR1 for the team in 2024, but that was with him catching passes from an erratic Jameis Winston. He needs to replicate that success in 2025 to make it not look like last year was a fluke.

As for Tillman, he looked to be a solid playmaker and great option for the Browns as a slant route pass catcher, but he unfortunately suffered a concussion in their Pittsburgh Steelers snow game and was out for the rest of the season after that. So, he also needs another year to prove he's a consistent receiving option.

After that, the room is slim. They absolutely need to add more options to the mix, and they did just that on the Monday following the draft by signing the best available free agent receiver left on the market. It's just that the best available receiver left comes with a bit of baggage.

Diontae Johnson signs deal with Browns

Johnson, a former Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens receiver, landed with the Browns on a one-year deal. It was first reported on by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Johnson last played a full season with one team back in 2023, and that was with the Steelers. There, he hit 717 receiving yards on 87 targets, and averaged 14.1 yards per catch.

In 2024, he struggled to stick with one team because of rumblings that he was just never satisfied in the multiple offenses he was plugged into. He was traded by the Carolina Panthers to the Baltimore Ravens in 2024, and he was waived by Baltimore after a lackluster stint with them that ended with him just not suiting up for a December 1 game.

Read more: Browns send unmistakable message to these 3 players with NFL Draft choices

Johnson was then picked up by the Houston Texans, but he was waived by them after their Wild Card win over the Los Angeles Chargers because he was upset at how underutilized he was in that contest.

Johnson is a good receiver. He's going to make whichever quarterback the Browns start in Week 1 look great alongside Jeudy, if he lasts through training camp and doesn't begin complaining about touches again. They needed a veteran in this room, badly, and they landed one. Hopefully, they can manage his expectations better than the Panthers, Ravens, Steelers, and Texans could.

More Browns news and analysis