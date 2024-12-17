Cedric Tillman and 4 young Browns players worth hanging onto in 2025

Youth may not necessarily be synonymous with the Cleveland Browns in 2024.

The team hasn't had a first round pick since 2021, as they traded theirs to the Houston Texans in a blockbuster deal to land Deshaun Watson in 2022. Since then, they've had to hope they'd hit on a second rounder to develop into a starter or into, at the very least, a rotational piece for Cleveland's defense or offense.

In 2024, the team drafted Mike Hall Jr., Jamari Thrash, Jowon Briggs, Zak Zinter, Nathaniel Watson, and Myles Harden. Of those players, just one has gotten fairly consistent minutes, and that's Zinter. Hall only recently got elevated back to the active roster alongside Briggs, while Harden, Thrash, and Watson just haven't gotten a shot for consistent play in games.

Clearly, the youth on the Browns need development and work. Hopefully, the offseason will provide them with the opportunity to keep training and conditioning towards a consistent spot in the rotation. For now, though, there are five young players on the Browns that need to be heralded in 2025.

1. Cedric Tillman

Tillman was the Browns' third round pick in 2023. He had a solid rookie season, playing 14 games and collecting 214 receiving yards in work with both Watson and Joe Flacco. But, he didn't get his first receiving touchdown until 2024, and it wasn't until Jameis Winston started for Cleveland that he had a chance to score not one, but two TDs in the Browns' game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.

Tillman is the perfect type of receiver to be slotting alongside Jerry Jeudy. He doesn't share Jeudy's speed or his propensity for major YAC. But, his size makes it so he can compete for balls up top in the middle of the field or on the sidelines in a way that Elijah Moore can't necessarily do all the time given his height.

At just 24 years old, Tillman is the exact receiver you want on your team developing with - ideally - a better quarterback and better offensive system in place. Cleveland would be silly to let him walk after 2026, when his contract is up.

2. Mike Hall Jr.

Hall barely got any time to play this season - partially because of his own actions, having gotten suspended for being involved in a domestic violence dispute with his partner - and because of a knee injury that kept him sidelined until Week 15. He looked great in that game, though, and it'd be interesting to see how he can do in 2025 lined up with Myles Garrett on the D-line.

Hall is only 21 years old, yet has shown the ability to fit in just fine with the veterans on the line - Shelby Harris and Garrett, specifically. He should be given a shot to develop further as the line gets younger through the draft and as Garrett shows no signs of slowing down as an elite pass rusher. Hall has to learn from the best to get better.

3. Jerome Ford

Ford has been a bit of a revelation for the Browns with Nick Chubb's knee injury keeping him out of action until Week 7, and now with a new injury landing him on the IR for the rest of the season. Ford had a huge touchdown in Week 15 and picked up a solid 84 rushing yards against a pretty formidable Kansas City Chiefs defensive line.

At 25 years old, Ford is definitely one of the "older" players with a lack of experience on the team - he was only drafted in 2022. But, given Chubb's injury and assuming Cleveland will need reinforcements at running back next season, it makes sense to keep him in 2025. He's signed through next season, so finding a partner to pair with his explosiveness through the draft is going to be key.

4. Dawand Jones

Prior to breaking his leg back in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints, Jones looked like the perfect replacement for soon to be free agent tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. He was doing an excellent job in pass protection in Weeks 8 through 11, and it seemed like the Browns wouldn't need to worry about drafting a tackle in 2025 - Jones was it.

Unfortunately, with his ankle fracture, the team might be wary about relying on him in 2025 to be their starting left tackle. They have options in the draft, ranging from Kelvin Banks Jr. to Will Campbell, so Jones doesn't need to feel pressured to rush back and return. But, he absolutely deserves to be a part of the regular rotation if he's able to make a full recovery by 2025.

Only 23 years old, he can be a critical piece on a revamped, youthful offensive line.

5. Mohamoud Diabate

Let's remove the Browns' Week 15 performance from our minds - specifically, Diabate's blunder on Special Teams in the game that was just one of several terribly avoidable penalties committed by the team during the contest. Outside of that, Diabate has been excellent in filling in for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Diabate's best game probably came in Week 8 - where it seems like everyone had their best game - as he racked up nine tackles and a stuff in support of the Browns' defensive line against Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson. Those are not exactly easy players to get down, so Diabate did an excellent job against some excellent scorers.

The linebacker room for the Browns, if Owusu-Koramoah can't go in 2025, is looking slim. Diabate's signed through 2025, so he should still be with the team next year. But, he cannot be tossed into any trades or kept on the sideline in 2025 - he deserves a starting role.

