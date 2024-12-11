Grading Mike Hall Jr. and the rest of the 2024 Browns draft class
In 2025, the Cleveland Browns have a treasure trove of draft picks. They finally have a first round pick again, and they have a ton of second and third day picks to toss around thanks to trades involving Amari Cooper and Za'Darius Smith.
But, in 2024, the Browns drafted and retained several rookies that have had varying levels of success in their roles on the team that's now 3-10 and statistically eliminated from the NFL playoffs.
Let's take a look at how the Browns' 2024 rookie class has fared, and the outlook for them each headed into 2025.
Round 2, Pick 54: DT Mike Hall Jr.
As for his actual play, Hall hasn't had much time to establish himself as a good second stringer on a very talented defensive line. He's played in just four games so far, collecting five total tackles and just one stuff. Hall has been taken off the IR ahead of Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Browns likely hope to see him in extra reps as the season wraps up.
With Shelby Harris aging and Maurice Hurst likely to walk in free agency, Hall has a chance to insert himself into the conversation for a starting role next season if he closes the year strong.
Grade: B-
Round 3, Pick 85: G Zak Zinter
Zinter has had the opposite experience to Hall - he's had to step up into the offensive line given how many injuries have hobbled the group. He, however, has not had a good enough season to warrant a conversation about a starting role next season. He's currently graded at just 43.9 on PFF, with a pass block grade of 35 and a run block grade of 54.
Zinter is just a microcosm of what's gone wrong for the Browns' draft strategy in recent years when its come to the offensive line - they've whiffed, and as a result, they're trotting out yet another backup quarterback to close out the season because of an injury to their starter after a collapsed pocket. Zinter might be retained just because the team needs bodies, but he's had a bad rookie season.
Grade: D-
Round 5, Pick 156: WR Jamari Thrash
Thrash was a rookie who really stood out in the preseason for the Browns, specifically for his long ball plays. He had 141 receiving yards in the three games he played in during the preseason, with one score under his belt. The six-foot receiver seemed like he could really battle for snaps in the regular season, but didn't get that opportunity.
Read more: Shelby Harris gets brutally honest about Browns season in latest Hard Knocks
Thrash might not get many opportunities for the remainder of this season if Cedric Tillman is able to return from concussion protocol, but if Cleveland wants to get a full read on the type of player they have in Thrash, they'd be smart to incorporate him into the gameplan for these last four games of the season.
Grade: Unknown
Round 6, Pick 206: LB Nathaniel Watson
Watson is another player that's just been buried by talent - just like Hall. Despite the loss of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in Week 8, Watson hasn't been able to squeeze out a role in the depth chart at LB. With 10 games played, he's tallied up 10 tackles and nothing else.
Watson was a sack machine with Mississippi State, but again, hasn't gotten much play time with the Browns just yet. Given the potential loss of Devin Bush in the offseason, Watson might get some opportunity to shine as a second stringer in 2025. But, if the Browns do re-sign Bush, it's hard to see where Watson fits into the rotation.
Grade: C
Round 7, Pick 227: CB Myles Harden
Harden caught the injury bug early. He hasn't played for Cleveland since Week 2 with a tibia injury, and as a result has been unable to show anything on the field for the Browns with the season winding down. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters ahead of Week 15 that Harden would finally be active again against the Chiefs.
Harden has a great opportunity here - with Greg Newsome II out on the IR, he can put in some work with extra reps given that injury. We'll see if he's able to play up to his pre-draft potential - if not, it might look like a dud pick for Cleveland to have selected such an injury prone CB.
Grade: Unknown
Round 7, Pick 243: DT Jowon Briggs
Briggs has played in just two games this season for the Browns - their Week 14 loss to the Denver Broncos and their Week 15 game against the Steelers. Again, a victim to a deep D-line, Briggs hasn't gotten much run with the Browns this season.
He was only elevated to the active roster Dec. 2, so there's plenty of time for the rest of the season for him to show some flashes alongside Hall. If not, a future on the Browns' practice squad may be in Briggs' future barring any major moves on the D-line in 2025.
Grade: Unknown
Final grade: It's too soon to tell, but we'll go with a C+ until proven otherwise.