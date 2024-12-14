What’s Next? 2025 Predictions for Cleveland Browns
With just four games left on the schedule - all against teams vying for the postseason or just better postseason positioning - it feels safe to say that the Cleveland Browns' season is over for 2024.
It has been an absolute whirlwhind of a year, complete with yet another backup quarterback outshining Deshaun Watson after a season ending injury, the return of Nick Chubb to the backfield, and the sudden drop off of a once vaunted defense.
A 3-10 record pretty much sums up just how strangely and poorly the season's gone, especially considering two of those wins were against above .500 teams.
The Browns have pretty limited options for 2025 as they gear up to try and avoid another losing season. The NFL draft will be a good jumping off point for them, and they'll also likely have to work some cap magic to retain several key defenders and potentially Jameis Winston.
There are dozens ways Cleveland can transform themselves ahead of next season - here are a five of those ways.
1. Cleveland will, somehow, keep Jameis Winston - but will also draft another QB
The Browns have manipulated cap space since Watson was traded for back in 2022. That's been so they can sign free agents to fill holes here and there, and to sign a backup quarterback like Winston in 2024. However, there's only so long they can defer and convert money to avoid the cap hit, and they're likely to face the music on that soon.
Still, it feels like Winston has formed a chemistry with the Browns' offense that Watson never could, although a 2-4 record doesn't reflect such a difference. With a revamped offensive line, Winston could see a lot more success in Cleveland as a bridge quarterback for not just his replacement, but for Watson's, as well.
So, this prediction is that Winston will be signed again while the Browns draft another QB. Watson will not be cut, but he will ride the bench. His Achilles will be the team's excuse, but we all know it's because of his performance.
2. Cedric Tillman has breakout season with Winston as full time starting QB
One receiver had been really benefitting from Winston's insertion into the starting lineup, and that was Cedric Tillman. Tillman unfortunately suffered a concussion in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, so he has missed out on some valuable chemistry building time with Winston and the rest of the humming offense.
That's opened the door for another receiver, Jerry Jeudy, to establish himself as the WR1 on the team. But, that also allows for Tillman to re-establish himself in 2025 as an excellent second read option for Winston in the middle of the field, as Tillman has shown the ability to become a YAC machine. 2025 will see his breakout, and an 800 receiving yard season.
3. Cleveland will draft another RB to back up Nick Chubb, who will take a paycut to stay
Jerome Ford has shown signs of life in the last few weeks of action, rushing for 367 total yards on the season and 41 against the Denver Broncos in Week 13. But, he's inconsistent behind the shoddy offensive line that the Browns have to trot out due to injury, and the same goes for Nick Chubb.
There's one big name running back in this year's draft - Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State - but beyond him, Omarion Hampton could be an interesting option for the Browns in the second round if they're willing to wait until the third to get a QB. Regardless, they need some reinforcements at RB, but don't have the money to pay one. So, look for the team to draft a Jerome Ford replacement.
Chubb is also a free agent in 2025, and there's no guarantee he's going to stay with the team. He'll be 29 years old by next season, but hopefully, will be able to stay on and run behind a much improved O-line. Starting the season healthy should be a gamechanger for him, too.
4. Jerry Jeudy has an All-Pro season
Jerry Jeudy finally got his redemption arc in 2024 - it just required a change at quarterback to achieve it. Jeudy has racked up some ridiculous receiving numbers since Winston has stepped in as QB1 in Week 8 - his worst game was in Week 14 against the Steelers where he had 64 yards and a touchdown. His Broncos game, where he had 235 receiving yards, was not an outlier.
Jeudy and Winston clearly trust each other to do one another's job - Winston trusts that Jeudy will run the right routes every single time, and Jeudy trusts that Winston will look for him on the first read. If the O-line was just solid instead of terrible, Jeudy would likely have even more receiving yards under his belt since Week 8.
He's averaging 113 yards per game since Week 8, which means had Winston played the first eight games of the season and assuming he kept up that pace, Jeudy would have nearly 1,500 receiving yards on the season so far. He's primed for a huge 2025 if the Browns get their O-line right, and that should take him right to an All-Pro season.
5. Cleveland lands a rookie star in Kelvin Banks Jr. in the first round of the NFL Draft
The biggest position in need of a major overhaul for the Browns - the position that dictates their success on offense - is their O-line. Four members of the current line are set to become free agents in 2025: Jedrick Wills Jr., James Hudson, Michael Dunn, and Hakeem Adeniji. Wills is all but guaranteed to be gone given his injury history and lack of commitment to the team this season.
Hudson, Dunn, and Adeniji were also zeroes at the line for most of the season. So, Cleveland has an obvious choice - they must take whoever is the best available offensive linemen is with their top-10 pick, and that'll likely be Kelvin Banks Jr. out of Texas. The Longhorn is the top ranked O-lineman in the 2025 draft, and is projected to be a year one starter.
He can change the pass protection for Cleveland entirely, so the Browns must take a chance on him with their first pick. He'll be a star for the Browns, and he'll help their pass and run game finally look competent.