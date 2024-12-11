2024 in Review: Browns' Defining Moments of the Year
At 3-10, the Cleveland Browns haven't had many positive moments to takeaway from games. No postseason means another wasted season, and while that also means better draft positioning, that's not the position the Browns though they'd be in by the end of 2024.
In fact, given their trade for Jerry Jeudy, their signing of players like Za'Darius Smith, Zak Zinter, and Nyheim Hines, it could be assumed that they expected to compete for at least a Wild Card spot. Instead, they're on the outside looking in for the third time in five seasons under head coach Kevin Stefanski.
Still, there have been some really memorable moments from the season that deserve their flowers.
Jerry Jeudy's revenge game against the Denver Broncos in Week 13
Jeudy came into his first game against the Denver Broncos with a chip on his shoulder. He was expected to be a huge wide receiver to build with and around when he was drafted back in 2020. Instead, in just three seasons, it was time for him to get a change of scenery.
The Browns coveted his ability to potentially develop into a WR1, and so far with Jameis Winston, Jeudy's been exactly that. But, that label didn't feel good for Jeudy until his game against the Broncos. He had 235 receiving yards and one touchdown, with his longest reception being a 70-yard score. He averaged 26.1 yards per reception, and made sure to let the crowd know he had arrived.
This game ended up being a loss, but Jeudy showed exactly why the team traded for him in the 2024 offseason and why he'll be vital to the team's success in 2025.
Jameis Winston's win in first start against Baltimore Ravens in Week 8
While Deshaun Watson wasn't exactly playing winning football prior to going down with an Achilles injury in Week 7, it was still angering to have to see another season of the Browns' $230 million dollar man go down with a season ending injury. However, Winston stepped up in a big way in Week 8 as a starter, and he solidified his status as the starter for 2024 with his performance against the Ravens.
In that win, he went 27-41 on his passes which included three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He had a QBR of 85.5, and had 334 total passing yards. This, during a home game, was exactly what the doctor ordered for Browns fans who were bracing themselves for tough outing against a superstar like Lamar Jackson.
Snow game win against Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12
Having never covered the AFC North before, witnessing a true "AFC North" game against the Steelers during Thursday night football was special. The snow globe that Huntington Bank Field became just added to the charm of a hard fought win for the Browns against their divisional rival. Winston's performance was great, and included a somersault into the end zone for a score.
In addition to Winston, we saw three sacks from Myles Garrett on Russell Wilson after hyping up his and T.J. Watt's DPOY rivalry earlier in the week, and Nick Chubb had two touchdowns. It was the best win of the season, and for a moment it kept the hopes of a postseason run alive.
Rodney McLeod's returned TD after a Myles Garrett blocked FG in Week 4
At this point in the season, it was becoming obvious that Watson did not have it anymore. He was flat out holding back the offense, unable to complete easy over the top passes to Jeudy or Amari Cooper when he was still on the team, and he had no mobility in the pocket to escape pressures.
So, it was looking bleak for the Browns against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road with just seconds left in the 2nd quarter.
Then, Garrett managed to block a field goal attempt by the Eagles, and that blocked FG ended up in McLeod's hands. He ran it in for a touchdown, and tied things up 10-10 on the road against an elite Eagles team. It was great to see since McLeod has said 2024 would be his last season playing in the NFL.
Of course, Cleveland lost that contest, but it was great to see offense somewhere on the field - even with Watson wasn't creating it.