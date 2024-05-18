Cleveland Browns safety announces retirement
By Randy Gurzi
When the Cleveland Browns signed Rodney McLeod last season, it gave them a dangerous safety corps on paper. McLeod, who won a Super Bowl while working with Cleveland defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in Philadelphia, joined Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill in the re-made secondary.
Unfortunately, that group spent a lot of time injured with McLeod going to the IR in November with a torn biceps. Healthy and ready to go in 2024, McLeod re-signed with the Browns for one more season — which he says will be his last in the NFL.
McLeod turns 34 before the season begins but said he has unfinished business in Cleveland.
“This is the last lap for me. It’s been a long career,” McLeod said via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I’m looking forward to rocking out with my teammates this year, giving it all, and hopefully ending up where we want to be, which is the last dance at the end of the year.”
As for his post-playing career, McLeod has shown an interest in being in front of the camera. Last year, he went through the NFL's Broadcast Boot Camp and was a guest analyst on NFL Network's Total Access.
McLeod went undrafted in 2012 and found a way to carve out a long, succesful career in the NFL. He enters his 13th season and has an impressive resume. The veteran has 718 tackles, 18 interceptions, 61 pass defenses, 11 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, and three defensive touchdowns.
Cleveland boasted a defense that could lead a team to the Super Bowl, something McLeod should be familiar with. The problem in 2023 came down to health — on both sides of the ball. The Browns continued to win with the next man up, but it would have been tough for any team to win a title with the number of injuries this team dealt with.
If they stay healthy this year — and get Nick Chubb back at 100 percent — there's no reason to think they won't be in the mix. And if they do happen to reach their ultimate goal, it would be a great way for McLeod to end an impressive career.